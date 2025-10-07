Photos: SLCC throws a garden party

Community gardens are one of the many resources at Salt Lake Community College. The gardens exist to provide equity and opportunity for students. The free plots are given out on a first-come, first-served basis to students, faculty and staff. On Oct. 2 at the Taylorsville campus garden, SLCC threw a garden party to celebrate another successful year. In addition to music, yard games, lunch, and other activities, the community gardeners got to talk with each other and commemorate the end of the 2025 growing season.

