Photos: Wheelchair Palooza

The 6th annual Wheelchair Palooza was held on Sept. 20, 2025, at Lone Peak Skate Park. The celebration originally began when a group of mothers of children with spina bifida wanted to create an event where wheelchair users could come together and connect. Aaron Fotheringham, who is a professional extreme wheelchair athlete, was the headliner for this year’s event. Event attendees got to watch Aaron show off his skills, including a backflip in his chair. There was free pizza, cool tricks and a great community.

