The offline movement: Communities learn to put down their screens

Unplug Utah and Conner Simmons, founder of by Happenstance, are part of a worldwide movement to organize screen-free social events where people put down their phones to be present in the moment and connect with one another.

For whatever reason, “a phone’s presence is our absence,” said Simmons.

Simmons has long been concerned about technology’s impact on people’s relationships – with each other and with reality.

“Without being fully present, time spent with others feels shallow, unfulfilling, draining – when we are fully present, it’s connective, fueling a sense of hope and community and belonging,” said Simmons.

He was inspired by Offline, a screen-free social club that began in the Netherlands and now has seven clubs from London to Milan. Club events include live music, offline hangouts and offline reading parties.

A screen-free sunset in SLC

In Utah, Simmons organized a phone-free event at the Capitol grounds on May 10. The crowd that gathered differed from the usual tourists and visitors pausing to watch the sunset from a great vantage point.

Laughing and talking to each other, more than 250 people gathered with blankets, picnics, beverages, and board and card games. Some brought musical instruments. One woman carried a bouquet; as she introduced herself to other attendees, she gave each person a flower.

In this modern era, it wasn’t just what these people were doing that was unusual – it was what they weren’t doing. They weren’t snapping selfies against the sunset. They weren’t texting. They weren’t posting the experience on Instagram. They weren’t gazing at screens.

Ideas for disconnecting

On the social media platform Reddit, multiple threads about reducing screen time have sprung up, with users listing activities that people might be missing out on if they are constantly on their phones.

A thread on the Get Disciplined! subreddit recommended exercise, reading, music, art, writing, sports, hiking, board games, learning new skills and volunteering. Redditors on the digital minimalism community suggest dancing, photography, arts and crafts, meditation, long walks, trying new recipes, yoga, attending live events and making jewelry.

Aside from picking up new hobbies, anyone can join the Offline Club’s 24 Hour Digital Detox Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 30. This will be the fourth digital detox challenge. Over 5,000 people worldwide have previously participated. Registration is free.

How screens stop connections in real life

“The distractive and addictive design of our phones wins when pitted against our most genuine intentions to connect with others and build community,” Simmons said explaining why he had planned the screen-free event.

“Having a phone out signals to others and ourselves that we have a higher priority besides the people we are with,” said Simmons.

It is not just relationships that suffer, according to Simmons, people’s connection to the whole world can be disrupted by constantly being on their phones.

“Sometimes that is ‘capturing’ the moment instead of living it, sometimes it’s that we want to be somewhere else. We might be uncomfortable and use it as an escape route. Maybe we have FOMO that we might miss something more important,” said Simmons.

Efforts to stop excess screen time

Growing concern about the effects of mobile phones on children prompted parents in the United Kingdom to launch the Smartphone Free Childhood movement that has caught on in the United States.

The SFC movement offers suggestions and support for parents who want to limit and control their children’s screen time. The SFC movement encourages parents to sign a pact that they will not give their children phones before they are 9 years old and will keep them off social media until they are 16 years old.

Officially, Screen-Free Week is held the first week of May, although the webpage encourages people to “find time to dream, connect, and play” and celebrate the week “anytime, anywhere.”

At the time of writing, by Happenstance and Unplug Utah do not have any local events scheduled. But phone-free events are easy to organize and encouraged by the Offline Club.

“I tend to regret the times I lean into finding color on screen and tend not to regret unplugged time,” Simmons said. “I’m increasingly convinced the beauty of real life and relationships is worth too much to risk keeping a screen around.”