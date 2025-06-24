SLCC students build a new home in West Jordan

Salt Lake Community College students have been actively engaged in hands-on construction projects, including the construction of homes in the Salt Lake Valley.

As an integral part of SLCC’s Construction Management program, which combines theoretical classroom instruction with practical, real-world experience, students learning construction as well as cabinetmaking and furniture construction spent the past nine months building and furnishing a West Jordan home.

“The student housing market continues to grow, with universities and developers focusing on wellness amenities, sustainability, and modern living standards,” said Cindy Hansen, an assistant director of Apprenticeship Development & Expansion at SLCC.

SLCC offers a comprehensive woodworking program through its Cabinetmaking and Furniture Construction Certificate of Completion.

“You can really tell how much pride went into building this house — every detail feels thoughtful and intentional,” said Emilee Hansen, a student who participated in building the house.

This program provides a solid foundation in woodworking, furniture, and cabinetmaking, focusing on sustainable materials and responsible resource management.

“The quality of the work is amazing. It’s clear the craftsmen cared about every nail, every joint, every finish,” SLCC student Nathen Neilson said while viewing the newly built house.

Students receive hands-on instruction in traditional woodworking techniques, safe operation of power equipment, and advanced training in computer-aided design (CAD) and computer numerical control (CNC) machinery.

“I’ve never seen such careful work before. The materials are top-notch, and the design feels solid and beautiful,” said Sharron Hernandaz, a former SLCC student who attended the house viewing.

Dave James, associate dean of Apprenticeship and Construction Related Technologies, remarked on the program’s involvement in the community.

“Some student-led initiatives have even sparked larger movements, inspiring cities to invest in innovative housing solutions. It’s incredible to see education and social impact come together this way,” said James.

Students participate in various stages of home construction — from foundational work to framing, electrical installations, plumbing and finishing touches — thereby acquiring a comprehensive skill set that prepares them for careers in the construction industry.

The project’s culmination involved the sale of the completed home and one other house next door still in progress, with proceeds reinvested into future student projects. The second house is still in progress and is expected to be completed within the next month.

The most recent project began in November 2024 and was completed in May 2025. The timeline provides students with extended, hands-on learning opportunities that mirror the milestones and challenges of real-world construction projects.

The program’s emphasis on sustainable building practices and energy-efficient design aligns with current industry trends, providing students with relevant skills that enhance their employability.

Collaborations with local contractors, suppliers, and community organizations play a crucial role in the execution of these projects, offering students real-world experience and fostering a sense of community involvement.

Looking ahead, SLCC plans to continue its tradition of building homes that serve both as educational tools for students and as valuable assets for the community.