Students can expect a new plaza area at the Redwood campus this fall

Students at Salt Lake Community College can expect a new outdoor hangout space come fall 2024.

Ongoing construction at the Taylorsville Redwood campus will see the transformation of the Alder Amphitheater into a quad, with an expected completion date of Aug. 16. The results will include picnic seating, an outdoor learning space, a shaded area and hammock poles for students to attach their own hammocks.

The new area, according to project manager Talieya Wallace, is meant to provide the SLCC community with a space they can regularly enjoy and utilize. The quad will feature enough space for leisure activities, future events and even food trucks.

SLCC technician Mercedes Ng thinks the quad area will be good for students, as she recalled seeing students hanging out in the same area during the summer months. “They may not have used the theatre,” Ng noted, “but I’d see students sitting outside under the trees, so it’s nice for them to make that space for students.”

Student Angie McComas, who will be at SLCC long enough to see the completion of the outdoor quad area, said they are looking forward to seeing the end results. “I’m really excited to have a place to sit outside and hang out with friends,” McComas commented.

Students who will not be around long enough to see the quad’s completion said the process has been “cool to look at” nonetheless. Others who don’t frequent the campus aside from classes said they think the quad will be beneficial for those who do.

According to students, construction has not caused too much of a disturbance aside from detours due to closed-off sidewalks and the inevitable noise that comes with construction. McComas said the detours have been a mild inconvenience as she attends classes in both the tech and AAB buildings.

McComas described the noise as not “too bad,” but she noted that it has caused occasional ruckus. “I was taking a class on the third floor of the AAB building, and I could feel it shaking,” she said.

Other students stated that the overcrowding on sidewalks has become a bit overwhelming.

“We can’t use half the sidewalk, causing the end of [class periods] to become crowded,” said one student. “Not to mention, we still have construction going on in front of the student [center] building. We just have too much going on.”

Regarding ongoing construction, Wallace commented, “We understand that these construction jobs can feel invasive and inconvenient. Hopefully, the outcome will outweigh any frustration.” She encouraged students and staff to reach out with any questions or concerns about the construction.