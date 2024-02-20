Renovations at SLCC’s baseball stadium finish this week

Long-awaited stadium renovations to Salt Lake Community College’s Cate Field baseball stadium in West Jordan, which began in spring 2023, are set to be completed this week.

The project – totaling just over $3.75 million in cost – consists of three new structures. One will house patron restrooms, concessions and a ticket office. Another structure is a clubhouse and coaching office. This structure will also include locker rooms with training areas. The final structure is a press box and conference room, which won’t be finalized until March 8.

“Since the field was constructed 20-plus years ago, we never had amenities of any sort,” explained SLCC Athletic Director Kevin Dustin.

SLCC’s Athletic Department has been aware of the deficiencies of Cate Field since at least 2001, when the stadium was first built, Dustin said. He believes the present upgrades could move SLCC baseball “up a level or two” and increase the team’s competitiveness in recruiting.

“We now have as nice a situation as anywhere in the country for a community college,” Dustin said.

Head Baseball Coach DG Nelson, who is now entering his 15th year in the role, said the stadium’s additions will benefit both those in attendance as well as the student athletes, helping them to “do all the things required to be successful at one place rather than drive back and forth between campuses.”

Student athletes said that they are already realizing the advantages of having study, training and recovery areas consolidated at Cate Field. Starting pitcher Garrison Sumner, who transferred to SLCC from the University of Utah, talked about what this means for him and his team.

“The training room will be super convenient,” Sumner commented. “We can show up to the field and get our work in and not have to leave practice early to drive to another campus to make sure our bodies are feeling right.”

Sumner shared that the team is taking pride in the upgrades to Cate Field, as they feel who they are as a program and what they have accomplished is a reason they are receiving these facilities.

Following the renovations, the college plans to use Cate Field more consistently. The stadium, for example, will host a portion of the Utah 4A High School Baseball Tournament in May.

The SLCC Bruins are off to a 6-2 start and will play at home on March 8 against the College of Southern Idaho. For this season’s schedule, visit the SLCC baseball webpage.