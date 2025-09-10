A new era for SLCC sports: Athletic director details plans of innovation, inclusion, and impact

Just days after Salt Lake Community College’s baseball team won the Junior College National Championship, Gary Veron stepped into his new role as athletic director, bringing bold ideas and a vision focused on empowering student-athletes in and out of the game.

Veron began his role June 2 with a mission to transform SLCC athletics into a springboard for lifelong success.

“My top priority is to create a culture of excellence,” Veron said. “Not just competitively, but through compliance, fundraising, fan engagement, and building community relations.”

Veron detailed how he is working on developing a collaboration with a national real estate brokerage to offer every SLCC athlete the opportunity to earn a real estate license, at no cost.

“Even if they don’t pursue it as a career, it’s a valuable skill set,” Veron said. “It’s about giving our athletes tools for life – whether they want to invest, own property, or just understand the process.”

Another initiative in the works is a partnership with GoDaddy, the domain hosting giant. If finalized, it would provide all SLCC athletes with two years of free business domain hosting, email services, and AI-powered website building tools.

“We want our athletes thinking big,” Veron said. “Whether they’re launching a business, building a personal brand, or just exploring entrepreneurship, we want SLCC to be their springboard.”

Men’s basketball head coach Dave Rice shares that vision. Now entering his second season at SLCC after years of coaching at Division I programs like BYU and Washington, Rice emphasized the importance of mentorship and holistic development.

“It’s not just about wins and losses,” Rice said. “It’s about helping young men grow – academically, personally, and professionally. We want them to leave here with opportunities, whether that’s a scholarship to a four-year school or a career path.”

Both Veron and Rice highlighted SLCC’s diversity as a point of pride. As a first-generation college graduate, Veron sees the college’s multicultural student body as a reflection of Utah’s evolving demographics.

“SLCC brings together people from all over the world,” Veron said. “I want our student-athletes to fall in love with their experience here and carry that pride forward.”

Veron also emphasized the importance of campus connections. He plans to attend student meetings, travel with each sports team, and establish a Student Leadership Council to amplify athlete voices and identify areas for growth.

“We rely on financial aid, advising, security – every corner of SLCC,” he said. “I want to disband the idea that athletics stands apart. We’re part of this community, and we’re grateful for it.”

Both Veron and Rice expressed deep appreciation for SLCC President Greg Peterson and Vice President Brett Perozzi, whose support they say is driving a new era of inclusion.

“We’re just one part of President Peterson’s team,” Rice said. “But we’re proud to represent SLCC and help build something truly special.”