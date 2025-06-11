SLCC’s ‘Together We Thrive’ event uplifts community

The West Valley campus of Salt Lake Community College hosted a summer barbecue and resource fair on May 31.

Attendees learned about some of the services the community has to offer students, staff and faculty of the college. Over 50 people checked out 15 booths representing various community businesses and organizations, such as Chartway Credit Union to help first-time homebuyers.

Brianna Franco, one of the volunteers from the Teen USA Pageant who staffed the event, plans on attending Utah State University in the fall. She helped at a table serving beverages and snacks.

“I love being involved in the community,” said Franco, who just graduated from American Repertory Academy. “I love the diversity of West Valley, getting a chance to talk to people.”

Two graduate students pursuing master’s degrees passed out information at the booth for the Multicultural Counseling Center of West Jordan, where they intern.

“We have trauma-informed behavioral health services,” said Elena Keyes, a distance student at Boise State University. “We are here to help,” she said when asked what she wanted people to know about the center.

The center works with individuals, families, couples and children and also offers telehealth, immigration and family support services.

“We offer services in English, Spanish and Somali,” said Ashlin Eddington-Bothia, a distance student with Arkansas State University.

Planned Parenthood/Raiz passed out literature on their reproductive health services covering sexually transmitted diseases, birth control, abortion and emergency contraception as well as routine pelvic examines, breast exams and wellness checkups.

“We have been reduced to six locations in Utah,” said Vida Uribe. “People in the St. George area now drive to Nevada – it’s closer.”

At the booth of the Mexican Consulate, Wendy Wells explained their services for Mexican citizens and foreign nationals, including help with visas, passports and document legalization.

Nana’s Sonoran Hot Dog truck in the parking lot provided food, while inside the West Valley Center, visitors could find fresh fruits, strawberries and cream, and agua frescas.

After lunch, workshops educated attendees on the subjects of “knowing your rights,” the rights of crime victims, and student resources.

The fair closed with a raffle, with prizes including a gift basket and a bike.

SLCC student Desiree Poitier had seen the barbecue and resource fair listed online under the college’s events page and decided to attend.

“I’m so glad I did,” said Poitier, a first-year online business student. “It was so fun.”

Poitier brought her husband, one-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

“We got information for first-time homebuyers, about counseling and banking. We’re going to open up an account,” Poitier said.

“We even got free helmets for the kids, which they needed,” Poitier added while looking at the swag they had collected. “We all had a good time.”