Salt Lake’s summer is hopping

Utah Art Festival

Billed this year as “The Great Utah Get-Together,” the Utah Arts Festival is the unofficial kick-off to summer. The four-day celebration includes an artist market, dance, music, food, street theater, poetry slams and urban art. The website advertises 170+ artists and 200+ performances.

Single-day tickets range from $12 to $18 for adults. Seniors and military can get a discount at the box office. Children under 12 are free. Adult VIP tickets or a Festival 4-Pack are $60, and a Festival 10-Pack is $125.

• When: Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 22

• Where: Library Square, 200 E. 400 S., Salt Lake City

Summer Outdoor Film Series

Movie buffs can watch free films under the stars at Liberty Park during the Utah Film Center’s Summer Outdoor Film Series.

The lineup includes the Oscar-winning animated journey “Flow” as well as “Riddle of Fire,” a cult classic by a Utah-born filmmaker, Weston Razooli. Other screenings will explore the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem and the birth of house music in Chicago.

Seating is first come, first served on the grass starting at 8 p.m. Moviegoers can bring blankets or lawn chairs, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. The movie will begin at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.)

Those who check in upon arrival will be entered into a free prize drawing for a chance to win Utah Film Center swag.

• When: Fridays at 8 p.m. July 11 to Aug. 1

• Where: Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 S., Salt Lake City

Open Streets

There will be a party downtown every weekend in June thanks to Salt Lake’s Open Streets. Main Street will become pedestrian-only, and the traffic will be replaced by live music, public art, outdoor dining and shopping.

Each block will have a theme: “family commons,” “arts avenue,” “village market” and “restaurant row.”

• When: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday in June

• Where: Main Street between South Temple and 400 South