SLCC West Valley Center, South Valley Services partner to host summer BBQ, resource fair

The SLCC West Valley Center will open their doors Saturday to celebrate the first “Together We Thrive: Summer BBQ & Resource Fair.”

The free event, open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include a free food truck with Sonoran hot dogs as well as a fruit and strawberry with cream dessert. Community organizations will also be on site to connect and share information with attendees.

Workshops on important topics will be held during the afternoon, covering community issues such as “Know Your Rights” information, the rights of crime victims, and student resources.

Olga Hernandez-Favela, the community education coordinator at the West Valley Center, said the walk-around resource fair will have tables, while the workshops will be a setting conducive to seated discussions. The fair will be held in Spanish and English and bilingual providers will be on site.

The BBQ and resource fair is being hosted by South Valley Services and the West Valley Center. Emily Alarcon, a bilingual prevention specialist at South Valley Services, said she wanted to hold a summer event to provide resources and show community support.

“Things can be stressful with family at home for summer. We’re still here to support them to get info. Lighten the load,” Alarcon said.

Hernandez-Favela said SLCC’s West Valley Center often partners with various community services to serve their center.

“All the work we do is with community partners like South Valley Services and we are excited for the fair,” Hernandez-Favela said.