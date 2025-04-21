How students can give back to the environment this Earth Day

Just like trees — the real champions in the fight against climate change — students can positively impact the environment through their actions this Earth Day.

According to the Utah Commission on Service and Volunteerism, Earth Day is a day to reflect on our impact on the planet and take action to protect it for future generations. Whether it be through community events and organizations or a self-driven effort, volunteer service opportunities await.

Opportunities for involvement

The Jordan Park Cleanup will be held on Tuesday, April 22. Volunteers will pick up trash, repair benches, clean, pull weeds and more. Supplies will be provided. Participants can sign up through the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands website or simply show up ready to lend a hand.

“I signed up not knowing what to expect, but I actually really enjoyed it. It felt like we were actually doing something. Plus, there were plenty of people to talk to while working, which made the work go by faster,” said SLCC student Sebastion Cretin, who has volunteered with the Department of Public Lands in previous years.

During Earth Day Clean-Up at the Kaysville Ponds, volunteers will help restore a local wetland ecosystem on April 22 by walking the shoreline and picking up trash.

Students looking to support their communities can help with tree planting for the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands on April 25. Volunteers will be “helping in an array of tasks involving tree care such as digging tree wells, planting new trees, and adding mulch,” according to the SLC website.

Tree planting is one of the most impactful and accessible ways individuals can contribute to a healthier planet. Beyond their aesthetic value, trees offer significant environmental benefits.

“Trees are great for the environment. They add shade to areas, which helps keep our climate a little bit cooler,” said Steph Pearce, greenhouse supervisor at Millcreek Gardens. “They also help with oxygen production and CO₂ absorption; they take CO₂ out of the air. So, the more trees we can have around, you know, the cleaner our air will be.”

According to the US Forest Service, “100 trees remove 53 tons of carbon dioxide and 430 pounds of other air pollutants per year.”

Earth Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it’s a holiday rooted in selfless tradition. Whether it’s planting a single tree, picking up trash, or spreading awareness, every action contributes to a cleaner, healthier Earth.

Visit EarthDay.org for additional Earth Day activities and events, and support global environmental efforts by donating to its climate literacy campaign, which advocates for better climate education worldwide.