Air etiquette: the proper way to fly

When Millcreek resident Frederic Moore became stuck at Denver International Airport on his way back to Salt Lake City, his delayed flight turned into a delayed nightmare with an overnight stay.

Hours after the flight was supposed to leave, flight attendants issued hotel vouchers and bus passes. By the next morning, passengers were irate.

“Many of the passengers angrily sounded off at the attendant, but it wasn’t her fault,” Moore said. “She was the bearer of bad news but had no control and couldn’t fix it.”

Moore stated that treating flight attendants in a dehumanizing manner is unacceptable. And according to a recent YouGov poll, most American travelers can agree on several other unruly or annoying passenger behaviors.

Letting children play in the aisle, 86% disapproval rate; Getting drunk, 82% disapproval rate; Leaving their seat during turbulence (tied with no. 2), 82% disapproval rate; Watching a movie or show without headphones, 81% disapproval rate; Leaving trash in the seatback pocket when exiting the plane, 79% disapproval rate.

There will inevitably be mishaps, delays, and frustration when traveling through the airport. But frequent flier and Salt Lake Community College professor James Krozinski suggested some basic rules that travelers can follow — a major one being to extend courtesy to others.

“Be courteous to where you are standing,” Krozinski said. “Board when your boarding class is called. Claim your bag when it comes around the belt. Do not crowd others.”

Because airplanes are cramped and full of travelers, Krozinski explained passenger etiquette regarding seat assignments.

“The armrests are good barriers and extra space for the middle seat. The passenger who is willing to sit in the middle gets priority of the armrests,” he said.

Krozinski recalled when he was forced to sit in the middle seat between a married couple: “They wanted to have a conversation for the entire three-hour flight, so they talked across me for the entire three hours.”

For college students who may be new to traveling alone or without family members, Krozinski also advised they understand the airline’s “contract of carriage,” a legally binding agreement that dictates refund procedures, baggage regulations, and who is responsible for flight delays.

“You need to know what the airline is willing to and not willing to do for you if you get stranded somewhere,” he said.

When traveling, Krozinski suggested that college students choose an airline with a good reputation. Even if the tickets are more expensive, a good airline lowers the risk of getting stuck for days in another airport or having to pay for a hotel and food.

For more information on proper air etiquette, visit the Salt Lake City airport site or TSA travel tips.