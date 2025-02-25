Feel the ‘LOVB’: Salt Lake’s new pro volleyball team inspires, empowers

On Jan. 22, professional sports in Utah began an exciting new chapter when Salt Lake’s League One Volleyball (LOVB) team took center stage in front of a sold-out crowd inside Salt Lake Community College’s own Lifetime Activities Center.

LOVB Salt Lake claimed a thrilling 3-1 victory over LOVB Houston. The energy in Bruin Arena was electrifying from start to finish as fans packed the stands to witness the first-ever professional women’s volleyball match in Salt Lake City.

With explosive attacks, relentless defense and momentum-swinging plays, the match showcased why LOVB is craving a legacy in professional sports.

A league with a mission

Founded in 2020, LOVB is not just another sports league — it’s a movement promoting volleyball to up-and-coming generations. While professional women’s volleyball has thrived in countries like Italy since before the 2000s, the United States has lacked a successful platform for professional women’s volleyball.

That changed with the launch of LOVB Pro and LOVB Clubs, a league built “from the grassroots up” through partnerships with junior volleyball clubs throughout the nation led by some of the world’s best players.

With six teams competing in its inaugural 2025 season, LOVB has already secured major sponsorships with Adidas and Spanx, ensuring both junior and professional athletes receive top tier apparel and footwear. Broadcast deals with ESPN and DAZN further cemented the league’s worldwide reach with a focus on engaging younger audiences through innovative media strategies.

LOVB staff stated on their website: “LOVB’s media strategy will also include long-form unscripted programs, match re-airs on FAST channels, new formats designed for Gen Z and Alpha audiences, and multi-camera views and interactive overlays as well as social video to reach younger demographics not typically reached by traditional television.”

An inspiring homecoming

For several players, the debut of LOVB in Salt Lake held extra significance. Alumni from Brigham Young University and University of Utah returned to the state as professionals. The emotions were high for these athletes who took the court in front of their families, friends and supporters who had cheered them on during their collegiate careers.

Utah native and former Ute star Dani Drews reflected on what it meant to play professionally in front of a home crowd.

“It was really cool, I got goosebumps that one time, just because it feels so full circle … just to feel the support and the love from the community, having my family there,” Drews stated. “I got to see my niece and nephew when we started hitting lines, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, this is really happening.’”

For Drews and many others, the night wasn’t just about the match — it was about what it represented for the future of the sport. When asked what she hoped for young fans, Drew shared her thoughts.

“I remember when I was in club. The thought of playing pro volleyball, there were so many questions of like, ‘Can you even do that?’” Drews said. “I hope it can inspire young girls and young players to go after their dreams.”

A movement towards the future

Beyond the competitive season, the launch of LOVB has become a staple household name in sports.

With USA Volleyball officially backing the league, the goal for LOVB is clearly stated by its staff: “At LOVB, we’re on the path to making volleyball the next major league sport in the United States, so we are excited to partner with USA Volleyball to help turn this vision into a reality.”

That mission is already resonating with some among the crowd. For young players, LOVB Pro is proving that volleyball doesn’t have to stop after college. 17 year-old LOVB Intern and Influencer Mary Nahiny shared her thoughts.

“It’s great to have something to look forward to,” Nahiny said. “Tons of girls think of college as an end goal and now we have something else to work towards.”

The fans inside the Lifetime Activities Center on Jan. 22 remained fully engaged from the first serve to match point. According to attendee and volleyball fan Priit Kaskla, the arena setting and the passionate crowd created an atmosphere rivaling other pro venues.

“I’ve been to women’s soccer games at the World Cup, at the Olympics,” Kaskla said. “I’ve been to volleyball at the Olympics, I’ve seen the WNBA, whatever sport, this equals all of that … it’s just as good if not better, there’s just as much energy, it’s all right there.”

A promising home at SLCC

The Lifetime Activities Center will remain one of two arenas LOVB Salt Lake will call home. The team will also play at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, further expanding the sport’s reach.

LOVB Salt Lake will return to the Bruin Arena on Thursday, March 11, before hosting a weekend with LOVB at Salt Lake — a special event featuring three league matches Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5.

The overwhelming fandom at SLCC has proven that professional volleyball has found a devoted home in Salt Lake City. The historic opening night was just the beginning for this team.

As the season continues to unfold, LOVB Pro is continuing to build a league and a legacy in professional sports that will inspire the next generation of women athletes.