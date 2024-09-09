SLCC volleyball emerges victorious in early season tournament

Salt Lake Community College women’s volleyball started off their season strong, with a 4-0 record in the Crystal “Inn”vitational Aug. 30 and 31 at Bruin Arena on the Taylorsville Redwood campus.

In the first match of the season-opening invitational, the No. 5 Bruins defeated Eastern Wyoming with a final score of 3-0. SLCC scored eight aces, five of which belonged to setter Myka Christensen. Christensen also logged 18 of the team’s 33 assists.

On the outside, Logan Lindsay achieved eleven kills and middle blocker Julia Oberg achieved seven kills and five blocks.

Set scores vs. Eastern Wyoming

25-19

25-18

25-14

After the match, Coach Shay Goulding Meurer praised the outcome and her team’s performance.

“I was pleased. I thought our serving was good. Our middles really showed up. It was fun,” Goulding Meurer said.

SLCC continued their success in the second match against Butler Community College, sweeping the Grizzlies 3-0. The Bruins totaled 36 kills, led by Logan Lindsay with eight, Ryen Smith with seven and Fuka Kikuchi with six.

Christensen collected 20 of SLCC’s 34 assists, while Bella Houtz added 11.

Set scores vs. Butler CC

25-17

25-12

25-19

The Bruins continued to perform well on the second day of the invitational, winning their matches against both North Idaho College and Arizona Western College.

In the first set against North Idaho, the Bruins lost by four points, but SLCC rallied to win the next three sets.

SLCC converted 65 kills against the Cardinals, led by Logan Lindsay with 16. Christensen served up 49 assists.

Set scores vs. North Idaho

21-25 North Idaho

25-14 SLCC

33-31 SLCC

25-16 SLCC

SLCC concluded the tournament with a win against Arizona Western College in three consecutive sets.

Set scores vs. Arizona Western College

25-18

25-18

25-20

Havi Montano collected a team-high nine kills, along with eight digs and three blocks. Christensen and Houtz had 29 of the team’s 33 assists.

Lindsay and Bruin teammate Kallie Johansen were selected to the All-Tournament Team, and the team’s libero, Karlie Hopkins, also received All-Tournament honors.

Then, this past weekend, SLCC traveled to Twin Falls, Idaho, for the STARR Corporation Invite. They won both matches on Saturday to go 3-1 in the tourney.

The Bruins are now 9-4 on the year.

The next home games take place from Sept. 12-14 against New Mexico Military Institute, Weatherford College, Seward County Community College and Trinity Valley Community College.