Stay ahead of flu season with services offered through the Center for Health and Counseling

At Salt Lake Community College, the Center of Health and Counseling (CHC) is helping Bruins prepare for flu season, offering students free immunizations and affordable medical care throughout the semester.

Annually, the CHC organizes vaccination clinics on the campuses where they are located. Throughout the month of October, the center hosted free flu shot clinics; students only needed their S number and a phone to scan a QR code that would help them digitally fill out the required paperwork for the clinic.

“Widespread vaccination helps reduce the likelihood of major flu outbreaks in communities,” said Whitney Ockey, the health promotion manager for the CHC. “In addition to getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene — like frequent handwashing before eating or after touching commonly used surfaces — can further protect your health. Avoiding large crowds is also a smart strategy to reduce exposure to the flu.”

This year, the CHC is not offering COVID-19 vaccines “at this time.” The center instead directs SLCC students to go to coronavirus.utah.gov to find an available vaccination clinic near them.

“Most pharmacies offer free flu shots as well with proof of insurance; flu shots typically range between $10-30 for non-insured individuals,” Ockey said.

Symptoms such as constant runny nose and sore throat can be miserable but can be minimized by getting vaccinated. However, there are other ways to avoid getting sick in the winter.

“Though catching an illness during the winter months seems to be inevitable, it’s all about making smart decisions that impact our health,” Ockey said. “Social distance from friends and family members who are ill. Don’t come to campus if you are ill and/or were recently exposed to a sick individual.”

Services and locations

The CHC offers many services to students, staff and faculty; sick visits, minor wound care, medical testing and lab work, and preventative health screenings can be accessed at Taylorsville Redwood, South City Campus and Jordan campuses.

“I am getting vaccinated to protect those around me,” said Pearl Ashton, a journalism and digital media major. “I visit my grandparents often, and I don’t want to be the reason they get sick.”

Ashton also mentioned that she is still suffering from the effects of COVID-19 from when she first contracted the virus in 2020, and she fears those symptoms will get worse. Ashton is a firm needle hater, but hates being sick more.

“Please consider getting a flu shot,” Ockey said. “The Center for Health and Counseling has administered hundreds of flu shots to students and employees this season and still has immunizations available. Flu shots are free at the CHC and are offered as walk-in visits.”

Ockey encourages anyone interested in vaccinations or other services to call ahead at 801-957-4268 or stop by one of the three campus locations. Information about the CHC can be found by visiting the SLCC website.

Future events

The CHC will host Stress Less Week events just before finals. Students will be able to participate in giveaways and visit with therapy dogs to decompress. Check the SLCC calendar For future CHC events.