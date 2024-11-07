Salt Lake Community College presents annual President’s Art Show

Salt Lake Community College embraces Utah’s local artists by hosting its President’s Art Show, which opened this year on Oct. 29 at the South City Campus.

The 2024 show features artwork from 98 artists, amateurs and professionals alike. A total amount of $5,000 in prize money was distributed to artists who won awards, such as Best in Show or the President’s Award, during opening night.

Josh Elstein, the director of the Center for Arts and Media, has been involved in the show for the last 10 years. He served on the jury and as co-chair of the President’s Art Show Exhibit.

“This is a juried art show; there’s a select group of judges that are in the jury who award each award,” Elstein said. “It’s great to continue [the event]; not much has changed [over the years]. We still have the community show, and the president [Dr. Greg Peterson] announced the awards earlier this week.”

Gerald Wood won this year’s Best in Show award and a $1,500 prize for his piece, titled “Mask Hidden in the Crowd.”

Out of hundreds of entries, only 98 works were selected to be a part of the gallery, and many of the pieces featured in this year’s show were first-year entries.

One award-winning piece came from first-year entrant Miranda Obic. Lauren Hunt, an SLCC employee with the Thayne Center, visited the exhibit to support her co-worker.

“She [Obic] won the President’s Choice Award,” Hunt said.

Both Hunt and Elstein enjoyed the variety at this year’s show, which included everything from oil paintings to digital art.

“I like how they added sculptures in the middle of the room to make it feel like an actual art gallery,” Hunt said.

Pieces from The President’s Art Show will be on display in the South City Campus multipurpose room until Nov. 13.