Salt Lake Community College students share their thoughts on upcoming 2024 election

This story is published as part of U.S. Democracy Day and the Utah College Media Collaborative, a cross-campus project bringing together emerging journalists from Salt Lake Community College, the University of Utah, Utah State University and Utah Tech University.

The Globe took to the Taylorsville Redwood campus to find out how students felt about the upcoming presidential election.

Most of the students said that the 2024 presidential election was more important than or just as important as previous presidential elections.

Students gave mixed results of responses when asked if they thought there would be a peaceful transfer of power no matter who won.

Most students were surprised by Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race but were encouraged by the new candidate choice. The students also gave varied responses when asked where they got their news.

Teresa Chaikowsky, Bonnie Fox and Bao Lam reported and produced this story as students with Salt Lake Community College’s The Globe. Their story is part of U.S. Democracy Day, a nationwide collaborative on Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy, in which news organizations cover how democracy works and the threats it faces. To learn more, visit usdemocracyday.org.