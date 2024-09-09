SLCC sports roundup for fall 2024

Fall semester is the prime season for athletics at Salt Lake Community College, and if you are a sports fan, the Bruins have a team for you.

SLCC’s athletic teams have become known for delivering success across all the sports in the department. This year, more success and great competition can be expected from the Bruin athletes who will compete this fall. (The softball and baseball teams will still be hard at work in their offseason, preparing for their regular seasons in the spring.)

The Globe takes a quick look into what students can expect this fall from the athletic department.

Volleyball

“I think more attention should be brought to SLCC volleyball,” said sophomore player Karlie Hopkins. After the performance the team delivered during the Crystal “Inn”vitational tournament, that statement would be difficult to disagree with.

The Bruins had a rocky start to their season at the first tournament in Florida, going 2-3. However, they returned to Bruin Arena and dominated their opponents, winning four straight matches in the Crystal “Inn”vitational. The team now sits at 9-4 after three of four matches at the STARR Corporation Invitational in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The team will return to play in Taylorsville against New Mexico Military Institute on Thursday.

Men’s and Women’s Soccer

The Bruin soccer teams look to continue the success of last season, when each squad won their respective Scenic West Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Region 18 titles.

The men entered the year with a No. 4 national ranking and started the season with two shutout wins at home and a 7-2 rout at Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday. The women started the season ranked No. 6 in the NJCAA, outscoring Laramie County Community College and Casper College by a combined total of 7-1 before being upset 1-0 by CNCC on Saturday.

The men and women will play their next matches on Thursday at home against Snow College.

Men’s Basketball

The Bruin men’s basketball team was incredibly dominant last season, finishing 30-4 with a SWAC and Region 18 title to accompany their stellar record. This year the Bruins will hit the court with a brand new coaching staff led by head coach Dave Rice.

“There just aren’t junior colleges in this country that have a head coach with the credentials that Dave Rice has,” says Brian Preece, the sports information specialist at SLCC.

Coach Rice is already confident in his team and says they have “a great program.”

Basketball tips off Nov. 1 in Ephraim. The team will be back in Bruin Arena for their first home game Nov. 14 when they host Eastern Wyoming College.

Women’s Basketball

Head Coach Marcilina Grayer won her second SWAC Coach of the Year honor and her second SWAC title. Her team will have some fresh faces this season, as four athletes from last year’s team have moved on to four-year programs.

The women will have a scrimmage game at Utah State University on Oct. 23 and their regular season will begin with a game against Gillette College on Nov. 1.

Cross Country/Track

The cross country and track program is quickly becoming a big deal at SLCC — in part because they are already a big deal nationwide.

Entering just the third season since its inception, the Bruin women will be defending their national championships in both cross country and the half-marathon. The Bruin men had an individual national champion in athlete JaQuavious Harris, who shattered an NJCAA record that had been in place for over a decade.

This year’s teams just finished a strong showing at the UVU XC Invitational and will be headed to Provo next for the BYU Autumn Classic on Sept. 13.

For game days of each individual sport, visit the athletic department’s sports tab to view the full season lineups.