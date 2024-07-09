Top album picks for summer 2024

2024 has revealed many great albums so far. Read on for some of The Globe’s handpicked soundtracks for the summer as well as our expectations for one highly anticipated album.

Albums

“Ghost Gardens” by Unlike Pluto

Released on June 14, the latest album from producer/singer/songwriter Unlike Pluto is composed of melodic, dreamy and spacey tunes. Over rock-inspired beats, Unlike Pluto — also known as Armond — sings hypnotizing lyrics in a heavy yet calming voice. The artist has leaned into electronic music in recent albums and singles, and “Ghost Gardens” has already become a high note in his discography.

Best Song: “Black Lotus”

“WORLD WIDE WHACK” by Tierra Whack

Released on March 15, this album by contemporary rap and R&B artist Tierra Whack combines slow and fast-paced beats for catchy, lo-fi tunes throughout. The album’s chill beats and fun lyrics make it a great soundtrack for a drive through the mountains or a hangout with friends.

Best Song(s): “Burning Brains” and “Imaginary Friends”

“Clancy” by Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots’ latest album, “Clancy,” follows a familiar tone of calming vocals and energizing beats — a mixture of sound that seems to be trending in songs this year. Released on May 24, “Clancy” keeps fans updated on modern music and the group itself, showing us where they’re at in their musical evolution. On catchy tunes like “Snap Back,” the concept of getting back on one’s feet is alluded to.

All in all, this album provides a great soundtrack of energizing and encouraging alternative music.

Best Song: “Backslide”

“LOOM” by Imagine Dragons

Rock band Imagine Dragons released their sixth studio album on June 28. “LOOM” continues to show the wonderful ambiguity of their sound, and while it is arguably not the best album from the band’s long discography, it still draws an audience.

With lyrics like I think I’ve lost my will / the more we try, the more we fail / But after everything you’re still with me still, the album’s theme evokes the importance of believing in oneself and an idea of coming back to “home.”

Best Song: “Fire in These Hills”

Coming soon

“I Love You So F***ing Much” by Glass Animals

Glass Animals are known for melancholy tunes with tinges of hope wired through their beats and lyrics. Previous purveyors of the 2020 hit single “Heat Waves,” the band’s fourth studio album is expected to be a hit. Two lead singles, “Creatures in Heaven” and “A Tear in Space (Airlock),” are already giving the upcoming release some momentum in the charts.

Release Date: July 19, 2024