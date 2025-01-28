‘DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS’ review: Bad Bunny’s most personal album pays homage to his beloved Puerto Rico

Over the last half-decade, one can say there hasn’t quite been an artist that transcended to great heights such as Benito Antonio Martinez, aka Bad Bunny.

From wrestling stardom to performing alongside Adam Sandler on the big screen, fans were left wondering when the reggaetonero would release new music, following his critically mix-reviewed album, “Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” (“Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow.”)

On Jan. 5, Bad Bunny returned with what may be his most personal and ambitious album to date: “DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS” (“I Should’ve Taken more Photos.”) The 17-track album dives deep into his Puerto Rican Roots, mixing traditional sounds like salsa, bomba, and merengue with his signature reggaeton style. The result is a groundbreaking hybrid of sound that not only is genuine to him but also celebrates his Puerto Rican culture.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Martinez stated: “This is an album of Puerto Rican music, and a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done … I found what my roots are: the sound that represents me.”

The opening track, “Nuevayol,” is a perfect representation of that. It’s a love letter to his homeland while also paying homage to the vibrant energy of New York City, a second home for many Puerto Ricans, particularly the Nuyorican Community. The track is a testament of the album’s identity and a powerful reminder of the cultural bridge between these two places.

Throughout the album, Martinez explores themes of heartbreak, regret, and politics, offering a raw authentic look at his life.

Tracks like “Baile inolvidable” and “El club” confront the pressures of dealing with heartbreak. But the 14th track, “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” has become his political ballad.

In it, Martinez expresses the parallels between Puerto Rico and Hawaii: “No quiero lo que pase contigo lo que paso a Hawaii” (“I don’t want what happened in Hawaii to happen to you”) — alluding to the time when Hawaii became a U.S. state in 1959. The island was seen to lose much of its culture and identity in the process — a fate in which Martinez hopes his beloved Puerto Rico can avoid.

“Many times, when I want to express myself in a more political way, I do it in songs because it’s the best way I can,” Martinez told Time magazine.

Through social media, the track “DtMF” has resonated with fans that found connection in the following lyrics: “Debí tirar más fotos de cuando te tuve / Debí darte más beso’ y abrazo’ las vece’ que pude” (“I should’ve taken more photos when I had you / I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs in the times I could have.”) Although the song deals with the theme of loss and regret over not having taken more photos, “DtMF” has taken a nostalgic turn for some, as many TikTok users have used it to share personal memories and reflect on moments shared with their departed loved ones.

“DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS” is, without a doubt, the most personal album Bad Bunny has ever made. One can say that the album’s title is a phrase to consider living by: Memories fade with time, but photographs capture memories that will last forever. Embrace those memories, but always remember to take pictures of the moments that count.