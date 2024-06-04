SLCC study abroad opportunities take students around the world

Salt Lake Community College’s study abroad program concluded its most recent visit to Japan on Saturday, and a new group of students will travel to India beginning July 25.

The college’s Engaged Learning Office runs the study abroad program, with a new selection of locations every year. The office aims to increase student retention by providing SLCC students with opportunities to network and gain career experience.

The study abroad program is available to all SLCC students. To prepare potential attendees, the college provides a Study Away Handbook, which provides in-depth information regarding important dates, student conduct, travel tips and financial aid.

“We encourage students to participate by making the programs accessible and relatively affordable,” said Director of Engaged Learning Lucy Smith, who has worked at SLCC for 11 years. “We provide scholarship funding and coaching on how to make the programs financially viable. We provide advising and guidance to students to participate.”

Experiential learning

University of Utah student Mario Castro, a junior studying health and kinesiology, participated in a study abroad program earlier this school year. Through a similar program at the U, Castro had the opportunity to visit Seoul, South Korea, and Toyko, Japan.

“I participated in the study abroad program because I wanted to explore other cultures and travel to places I’ve never been to before,” Castro said. “I found out about the study abroad program from social media, and [from] a bulletin board on campus.”

At SLCC, study abroad students complete research, practice language skills, and immerse themselves in a new culture — paving the way for intellectual and personal growth.

“Study-away experiences are transformative for students,” Smith said. “[They change] the way you see the world and thereby your place in it.”

Study abroad programs enable students to connect with new communities and network with their peers.

“The most impactful experience I had on my study abroad program was getting to explore and learn about the history of the countries I was in,” said Castro. “[But] another impactful experience was connecting with others and making friends in the countries I visited.”

Personal development

Study away programs can be challenging for many reasons, from logistical issues to personal obstacles.

“Some of the challenging aspects for students include financial and time constraints,” said Smith. “Once these are dealt with, there can also be challenges with culture shock, homesickness and mental health.”

Ethan Hoggan, an engaged learning specialist at SLCC, works to support many of the study abroad and domestic study students both prior to and during their trips.

“There are countless challenges that an individual might face while abroad,” said Hoggan. “However, many of these are no different from the challenges one might face in their day-to-day life here in the United States. In particular, [it] can be challenging managing one’s mental health while in a different country.”

Whether on a trip or not, mental health is always a potential obstacle for college students. Due to the unique challenges of studying abroad, SLCC offers direct support to its participants.

“Dealing with homesickness, culture shock, and not understanding [a] language can be isolating and difficult. However, our office prepares students through orientation sessions and provides everyone with resources and expectations,” Hoggan said. “Managing one’s mental health is incredibly important.”

Many of these challenges can be turned into great learning experiences for students, allowing for growth and development of new skills.

“I believe that studying abroad is beneficial to students because it helps you with personal growth. Since you are pushing yourself out of a comfort zone and surrounding yourself with a new culture,” said Castro.

Mutually beneficial service to others

Through study abroad, students experience new cultures while often gaining a better understanding of their own. They also return from their trips having accomplished many things, from participating in service for others to engaging in their own learning outcomes.

“The biggest accomplishment I have seen [has been] is the opening of mindsets through learning about the world,” said Hoggan. “When we connect with others in their home countries as guests, we become increasingly more understanding and curious about the world. When students return to the United States, they realize just how bizarre one’s own culture can be, which is a powerful reflection.”

Patton Kirkpatrick, an engaged learning specialist who works in the Campus Internship Program, explained the community-oriented nature of SLCC’s study abroad program.

“I have seen students contribute to the communities they visit in many ways,” Kirkpatrick said. “For example, the India program helps with a school where they interact and hold lessons for the kids. Every time I hear about it from students, they have nothing but good things to say about it.”

To plan a trip abroad with SLCC and to read stories of other students’ experiences, visit the Study Abroad program webpage.