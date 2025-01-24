Why college students should consider an internship

College students, on average, attend school for four to twelve years. While determined to get a job right afterward, for some graduates, the task is easier said than done.

Gaining experience can be difficult for students when it seems no one is willing to take them on as beginners — which is why internships and networking, while either still in college or after graduation, become helpful tools.

Internships give students the opportunity to achieve hands-on job experience, no matter the industry. Students can gain insight into career options and network with potential employers, industry professionals, and fellow students with similar interests.

Media internships

Within the media field, Utah broadcasting station KSL provides internships for college students. Staff member Kira Hoffelmeyer discussed the process for applying for an internship.

“We have internships here at KSL, not just in the newsroom but throughout the entire company itself,” Hoffelmeyer said. “I am one of the assistant directors for KSL-TV, and I encourage students and others to apply if this is something they want in a career.”

Darienne DeBrule, a multimedia journalist for FOX 13, knows firsthand how an internship works — she interned before being hired full-time.

“My biggest tip would be, or my piece of advice would be, to be honest with the people at your internship about what your goals are,” DeBrule told a group of journalism students at Salt Lake Community College. “So, for example, in my internships and interview, they kind of asked me my goals, and I told them that my goal was to be an on-air person.”

Government internships

Salt Lake City offers students a way to learn directly about the functions of city government. From the Mayor’s office to the Department of Public Utilities, SLC offers paid internships for students enrolled in any academic program.

Maria Romero, the executive assistant to the city’s Chief Equity Officer & Intern Coordinator, spoke about internships within the government.

“Paid internships could lead to a full-time job with any one of the jobs that we have in the city,” Romero said. “I suggest that college students do an internship, paid or not; it’s good hands-on experience, and you can learn more than just what you learn in classes.”

At SLCC, students may obtain paid internship experience through on-campus jobs with the Campus Internship Program (CIP). With the potential to earn $15 an hour, students can work on campus, receive mentorship, gain skills and experiences that will benefit them in their careers, and receive ongoing professional development.

While some classes and degrees ask for internships to receive credit, not all require them. SLCC student Sean Croshaw’s experience with interning proved beneficial.

“I did do an internship with a producer from KSL [Radio], with the ‘Sports Zone.’ None of my classes required it, but I enjoyed it and would recommend others doing internships,” Croshaw said. “I am now a part-time producer with the ‘KSL Sports Zone,’ I mainly do the Utah Hockey Club games.”

Tips and tricks

To help college students land jobs and internships, Garrett Lord co-founded a new social networking site called Handshake. Now, the community includes more than 17 million students, alumni, employers, and educators.

Approximately one million companies use Handshake to help build their workforce, from federal agencies to small businesses.

Before applying to internships, students should be sure that their resume is updated with any volunteer work or experience in that field. Handshake states that employers are more likely to message students who have a completed resume and cover letter.

The next process students should prepare for involves interviews. Everyone prepares for interviews differently, whether it be practicing answers to common questions, researching the company, doing a mock interview, or becoming familiar with the virtual platform.

The Handshake Blog provided many tips on how to come to an interview well-prepared to improve the chances of getting the job or internship. One example encourages interviewees to come prepared and well-dressed, whether in person or virtual.

Applicants may prepare by reviewing their resume and cover letter, as the interviewer may ask for specific examples of how previous work has led to this job opportunity.

At SLCC, the Career Services department may also let students practice with a mock interview; the department’s website has information on how to set an appointment or request a workshop.

Once a student lands an internship or job, there are ways to further their career. Through networking with fellow interns or professionals in the industry, potential professional advice that can be used for the duration of a student’s career can create valuable connections for years to come.

The Handshake Blog contains several posts with advice on going to events, whether in person or virtual, to learn more about a career and to network with potential employers, industry specialists, or even other students.

Networking

One of the best ways to further your career and move up within a company is to network with others. LinkedIn is one of the world’s biggest and most well-known professional networking sites.

Completing a LinkedIn profile helps people connect with different opportunities by showcasing their unique stories through their experiences, skills, and education. It is also a good way to organize offline events, join groups, write articles, and post photos and videos.

While LinkedIn is free, it can be upgraded to a premium subscription. A premium subscription includes marketing, recruitment, and sales.

Twice a year, SLCC hosts job fairs to help students get jobs and internships. The next job fair will be April 9 at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus Student Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information regarding resume tips and tricks, visit The Handshake Blog. Students can create an account, get help with your resume, and apply for internships.