At SLCC, the e-portfolio is (mostly) over

Summer semester 2025 was the last time Salt Lake Community College students were required to upload assignments for general education classes to an e-portfolio.

SLCC’s ePortfolio department and labs are now closed, but that will not change the way general education is taught or credited at SLCC.

Students will continue to choose credits from a list of available options and document their learning through signature assignments and reflections, which, for every general education class, will now be submitted through Canvas.

Any previous e-portfolio assignments are still credited and available to students who used one of SLCC’s ePortfolio platforms.

The Digication platform will close June 30, 2026; any content a student wants to keep will need to be moved to a personal site by then. All e-portfolios created through SharePoint will continue to be available, as SharePoint is included in the college’s license with Microsoft.

Should SLCC ever decide to end SharePoint e-portfolios, the college will give users two years’ notice.

The Engaged Learning Office will now serve the programs and individual students who need or want an e-portfolio.

“We recommend students who want an e-portfolio move to Google Sites,” said Ethan Hoggan, engaged learning coordinator. “It’s a great way to showcase and share your work.”

SLCC programs that require e-portfolios will now use Google Sites. Support for the platform includes the official Google Sites Help Center and the Google Sites Help Community, which offer troubleshooting, how-to articles and community-based questions and answers.

Patton Kirkpatrick, who was the engaged learning specialist for SLCC ePortfolio, will serve as support for the new program. Kirkpatrick will be able to help students who choose to stay in SharePoint as well as guide students who move to or use Google Sites.

“Students are welcome to drop by our office if they need help,” said Hoggan.

Programs that will continue to use an e-portfolio

Despite the closure of the ePortfolio department, e-portfolios will still be utilized by some SLCC programs, including the Honors program, Civically Engaged Scholars, Study Abroad, Physical Therapy Assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Dental Hygiene, and American Sign Language.

SLCC’s administration encourages students to have an e-portfolio, even if it is no longer a requirement for them.

“I’ve talked to several students this past week who came into the ePortfolio lab to ask if they’ll still be able to use their General Education e-portfolio on their own if they want to. The answer is yes,” David Hubert, associate provost for learning advancement, wrote in an email to The Globe earlier this year. “I have both a professional and a personal e-portfolio, and they are a great way to document one’s learning, accomplishments, and reflections.”

Editor’s note: The move from ePortfolio to Engaged Learning and from SharePoint to Google Sites is ongoing. This article is subject to change as new information emerges.