Armed Forces Day concert pays homage to local service men and women

The Choral Arts Society of Utah honored veterans and service members by hosting a concert May 18 at the Gallivan Center plaza. The concert preceded Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated annually on the third Saturday in May.

Steven Schofield, an Air Force crew chief who flew a F4C Phantom II fighter jet in Vietnam, attended the concert for the first time. Schofield said he appreciated the acknowledgement of his and others’ service.

“This is a good thing to do,” Schofield said. “And it is nice to get out now that winter is over.”

About 200 guests attended the free concert, which also included food trucks, veteran support services booths and face painting. Entertainment included performances by the Choral Arts Society of Utah, The Utah National Guard’s 23rd Army Band, the rock combo Article 15, and The Utah Military Academy Choir.

The 23rd Army Band, which recently celebrated 100 years of performances, has a rich history of playing for dignitaries and engaging with communities through music. At the May 18 event, the band played patriotic tunes for the audience.

The Utah Military Academy’s choral section lent their voices to the Army Band’s ensemble. Afterward, local rock band Article 15 played rock favorites from as far back as the 1970s.

University of Utah senior Justin Kelleher, a biology and medical lab science major, said his membership in the Army Reserves has given him opportunities to expand the abilities he’s gleaned while in school.

“I do appreciate the education[al] benefits,” Kelleher said. “[Being an Army Reserve] helps out with job skills, goal setting and contributing to society.”

Kelleher said he started in the Army Reserve human resources department, which is not combat-oriented. He later switched his involvement to the US Army’s chemical corps, using his background in biology to assist in the defense and development of biological weapons.

“This is putting my biology degree to work,” Kelleher said.

On May 18, however, Kelleher said he was happy just to enjoy the warm weather with his fellow service members, especially after completing a grueling spring semester at the U.

“School and finals are done, and the weather is nicer now,” Kelleher said. “I appreciate that the concert is free.”