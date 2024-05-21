Restaurant review: Vietopia Bistro

Vietnamese cuisine is no longer hard to come by in the Salt Lake Valley.

At Vietopia Bistro, a Vietnamese restaurant with four locations in Taylorsville, Draper, Farmington and West Jordan, a delightful journey into the flavors of Vietnam awaits each hungry diner.

The restaurant’s eclectic menu consists of a carefully curated selection of traditional Vietnamese dishes. From classic pho to fresh spring rolls and savory bánh mi, there’s something for everyone, from experienced diners to first-timers.

Starter staples

Vietopia Bistro’s fresh shrimp spring rolls are a must-try. They are light, refreshing, and served with a delectable peanut dipping sauce that complements the crisp vegetables and tender meat perfectly.

Their fried egg rolls are also a popular selection, each hand-rolled piece boasting a crispy exterior and flavorful filling.

The only mild disappointment on the restaurant’s appetizer menu are the fresh crab rangoons. While satisfactory overall, they do leave something to be desired.

Main courses

The bistro’s traditional pho is a standout dish. The broth is rich and aromatic, simmered to perfection with hints of star anise, cinnamon and cloves. The pho noodles are suitably tender, and the selection of meats is plentiful, with beef, chicken and vegetarian options.

Each dish of pho is garnished with fresh herbs, bean sprouts and lime wedges, allowing diners to customize key flavors to their liking. The spicy wagyu pho is highly recommended, and while the dish could be made sweeter, the wagyu beef is tender and flavorful.

The bistro’s bánh mi sandwiches also serve to impress. The baguettes are baked perfectly – crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. They are filled with tasty, expertly grilled meats, pickled vegetables and fresh cilantro. Overall, the sandwiches combine flavor and texture masterfully, making them a wholly satisfying choice for lunch or dinner.

Atmosphere and service

Vietopia Bistro’s interior decor consists of soothing green walls and handsome wooden tables, setting a comforting backdrop for every meal.

Their friendly staff also serve to complement the restaurant’s commitment to flavor and enhance the quality of each visit. The bistro’s servers clearly know the menu front to back and are always happy to offer recommendations.

For both seasoned Vietnamese food enthusiasts and those who are new to the specialized cuisine, this local restaurant chain has certainly done well to earn its spot in the Salt Lake City dining scene.

Visit the Vietopia Bistro website to find locations and hours.