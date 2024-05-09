‘Tuesdays with the U’ helps guide SLCC students through the transfer process

Near the end of the spring semester, over 1,000 Salt Lake Community College students prepared for the annual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 3. For students, this moment signified receiving their caps and gowns while also making big decisions, such as where they’ll go after graduating from SLCC.

SLCC graduates often face uncertainty regarding transfers, which is one reason why the University of Utah holds their “Tuesdays with the U” tabling events at SLCC. Hosted near the end of the spring and fall semesters, the event provides an opportunity for admissions counselors to answer transfer questions and guide students through the transfer process.

The most recent tabling event took place April 16 at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. Brandy Jones, admissions counselor at the U, explained the comprehensive role of admissions counselors at Utah’s largest public university.

“We have a really close relationship with the transfer center at SLCC,” Jones said. “We [also] do workshops about applying [that cover the] things students may want to consider putting on [their] application … we try to keep an open door.”

According to Jones, the U’s transfer evaluation is based on each individual student’s preparedness and academic potential.

“We look at a student as a whole person, so as much information [as they are able to provide] on their transcript, that’s the context we are able to look at them [with] … what responsibilities [do] they have; [do] they take care of children [or] siblings; work a full-time job … those things are really relevant,” Jones said.

“How they perform academically, we do consider that [as well],” she added.

Graduates of SLCC are often reminded that the U is a competitive school, especially academically. US News & World Report consistently ranks the University of Utah as the top public college in the state, and in 2023, Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings listed the U as the highest-ranked public college in the West.

The transfer application deadline for the U for fall 2024 has already passed, but applications for the second summer session will continue being accepted until June 1.

For more information and resources related to the transfer process and to keep up with events like “Tuesdays with the U,” visit the SLCC Transfer Center website.