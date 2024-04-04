Restaurant review: Dali Crepes

Dali Crepes, a restaurant and catering company based in Salt Lake City, brings a taste of Europe to the Beehive State with its delightful selection of sweet and savory crepes. With its affordable prices, varied cuisine and cozy atmosphere, this restaurant is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and truly indulge the taste buds.

The crepes

For those with a sweet tooth, the Nutella and banana crepe is a must-try. The warm, gooey Nutella, paired with fresh slices of banana, yields a decadent and indulgent treat that is sure to satisfy any indulgent cravings.

For those seeking a “savory” brand of flavor, look no further than the chicken alfredo crepe. It is filled with generous portions of chicken, mozzarella cheese, spinach and a very creamy alfredo sauce, while the crepe itself is light and fluffy, which provides a perfect base for and counterpoint to its rich and flavorful fillings.

In addition to their “classic” crepes, the Dali Crepes menu also offers an impressive variety of specialty crepes to please the most adventurous of diners.

To wash it all down, Dali Crepes offers freshly brewed coffee, juice, soft drinks, fruit smoothies, teas (hot or cold) and other specialty beverages. The mocha frappe from their “Iced Drinks” menu is a must-try for fans of chocolate, and with its sweetness and icy nature, it is the perfect choice for any hot day.

A cozy, budget-friendly experience

Stepping in to Dali Crepes, patrons are greeted by a tantalizing aroma of freshly made crepes that wafts lazily through the air. Their downtown Salt Lake location is open, airy and light, with open windows and a garage door that opens to a patio in the summer.

The rear patio at Dali Crepes also has “Snow Globes” that groups can reserve for hour-and-a-half periods at a time.

While the snow globe seating can be pricey, individual crepe prices start as low as $10. Their affordability makes Dali Crepes a special spot, especially for students who are looking for somewhere quick and easy to visit in between classes, or for a relaxed meal with friends.