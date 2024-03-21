Restaurant review: Rodizio Grill

Rodizio Grill is a Brazilian grill and carnivore’s paradise that goes beyond simple dining.

Visitors to the establishment, which has two Utah locations, in Salt Lake City and Provo, are invited to a world of sizzling skewers, tantalizing flavors and a uniquely unparalleled dining experience.

The restaurant’s vibrant atmosphere, infused with the rhythmic beat of Brazilian music, sets an unforgettable stage for each visit. Upon entering, guests are greeted with warmth and hospitality. The staff, draped in traditional Gaucho attire, exude professionalism and genuine passion for ensuring the satisfaction of every diner.

With this extraordinary setting, Rodizio Grill has earned a reputation for being a beacon of festivity, offering the perfect setting for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and any other joyous occasion. Milestones are more than just celebrations; they are important memories in the making, and the staff at the Rodizio Grill expressly understand this.

‘Sumptuous variety’

One of the most distinctive features of dining at Rodizio Grill lies in its unique dining concept: the continuous service of succulent, fire-grilled meats.

As guests indulge in a sumptuous variety of cuts, ranging from tender picanha to savory lamb chops, they embark on a culinary odyssey through the rich flavors of Brazil. Each skewer is meticulously seasoned and expertly cooked to perfection, guaranteeing sensory delight with each bite.

And, upholding the staff’s commitment to personalized quality, the servers at Rodizio Grill are well equipped to cater to dietary preferences and provide custom recommendations.

The restaurant also features an extensive salad bar with an impressive selection of fresh salads, artisan cheeses and gourmet sides. Whether delighting in the vibrant colors of a caprese salad or savoring the tangy notes of marinated olives, there is something to be found at the bar for every palate and preference.

As Rodizio Grill uses an all-you-can-eat format for dining, they encourage exploration and experimentation, allowing patrons to expand their culinary horizons without reservation. And even with its buffet style, the restaurant’s overall price point makes it a practical option for lunch or dinner, even when on a tight budget.

For hours and pricing, and to make reservations at Rodizio Grill, visit the restaurant’s website. Reservations are highly encouraged, as the typical waiting time for a table is about 45 minutes.

Addresses: 600 S. 700 E. 2nd Floor, Salt Lake City and 4801 N. University Ave., Provo