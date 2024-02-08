Upcoming gala in Salt Lake City to highlight the African diaspora

In commemoration of Black History Month, the GK Folks Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the empowerment of Black youth, will hold a gala in tribute to the African diaspora on Friday, Feb. 16, at the Edison House in Salt Lake City.

Historian Dr. Colin A. Palmer, who wrote extensively about the African diaspora, defined the term as “the movement of Africans and peoples of African descent among, and their resettlement in, various societies.” The Black Excellence Gala seeks to honor the history and achievements of those who fall under the term.

“This event honors the legacy of Black individuals, from those who endured hardship since the early 17th century to those who continue to enrich the United States today,” reads the GK Folks Foundation website.

Gloria Mensah, co-founder and executive director of the GK Folks Foundation, said she feels that recognizing the contributions of African Americans is of great significance. “It’s really important that we celebrate them,” Mensah said. “[And that] we acknowledge the hard work [and] let people remember history and praise them.”

“I feel like if we do remember the hard work they do or have done,” Mensah continued, “then we will be more grateful [for] the privilege we have to come to this country and be happy and successful and to live our dreams.”

The evening on Feb. 16 will feature speakers, live musical performances, dancing, and complimentary servings of cocktails and appetizers. There will also be a silent auction to raise funds for the GK Folks Foundation’s mental health and entrepreneurship programs and the annual Afro Utah festival.

Among the speakers at the gala will be Utah Black Chamber of Commerce President Dr. Sidni L. Shorter. The evening’s keynote speaker is Alma Ohene-Opare, an immigrant who came to the United States, benefited from the works of the African American community and became a U.S. citizen.

The gala runs from 7:30-9 p.m. Tickets cost $65.