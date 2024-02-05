Six students revive club dedicated to helping Hispanic peers in STEM

Some quotes in the following story were translated from Spanish.

A new year means new goals for a group of Hispanic students at Salt Lake Community College.

Six students – Brenda Martinez, Edgar Guzman, Estephany Carillo, Fabian Pena, Paola Leyva and Oscar Rodriguez – have taken the initiative to reactivate SLCC’s inactive SHPE chapter with the guidance of Associate Professor Dr. Huo Moy Kwan and Assistant Professor Ali Carrillo. SHPE, shortened from the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, is a national association dedicated to fostering Hispanic leadership in STEM.

Guzman, an electrical engineering student who acts as vice president of the club, found inspiration along with other board members after attending a SHPE conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center last November.

“[A club] already existed, but it was very inactive. That’s where my inspiration came from to participate as a board member and reactivate this club again,” Guzman said.

The club’s mission is to provide resources, hold seminars and seek connections that benefit the Hispanic student community at SLCC, as well as educate and prepare them for internships and jobs in the STEM field. They also hope to motivate students to participate in future conferences.

“Reinstating this club not only keeps SHPE alive, but [it also fosters] connections and networking. Having those available resources is really important, especially for minorities like us,” said Martinez, club president and computer science and engineering student.

This year, the club wants to hold workshops for students, bring recruiters from companies in the area, and conduct mock interviews. “Something I want to create is a bond in STEM. People helping people,” Martinez said.

Those looking to join SLCC’s SHPE chapter are not required to identify as Hispanic. One need only be starting or already have a career in the STEM field and be willing to step out of their “comfort zone.”

“Take risks; life is full of risks. If you don’t take them, you will never have experiences,” said Pena, club treasurer and electrical engineering student.

For more information about the SHPE chapter at SLCC, visit their Instagram page, @shpe.slcc.