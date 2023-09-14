Latinx Heritage celebrations at SLCC begin next week

With National Hispanic Heritage Month set to officially begin this Friday, Salt Lake Community College will once again commemorate the occasion, with four events this year.

Celebrated annually nationwide from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates the Latinx community within the United States. SLCC keeps with this but also expands the month’s moniker with the claim of “Latinx” — a term that seeks to include gender non-binary and trans individuals of Latin American heritage — and has thus dubbed the month as Latinx Heritage Celebration since 2020.

This year’s mantra for the month of celebration is, “Nuestra gente y sus historias: poder, progreso y prosperidad.” (Our people and their stories: power, progress and prosperity.) Event details are as follows:

Latinx Real Estate Seminar

SLCC will host a home-buying seminar at two of its campuses. Attendees will learn the necessary steps to purchase their first home.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Center room 221/223, 12–2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21, Herriman Campus, JNPR 124, 6–8 p.m.

Latinx in the Field

This event features an interdisciplinary panel discussion, tabling and tour of the Jordan River Nature Center in South Salt Lake. “Learn and connect with Latinx professionals in the fields of medicine, city government, biology and cultural anthropology.”

Thursday, Oct. 5, Jordan River Nature Center (1125 W. 3300 S.), 4–6 p.m.

“Viva La Raza” Latinx Dance & Celebration

The college will conclude the month of events with a dance and celebration for the SLCC and Latinx community at large.

Friday, Oct. 13, Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Event Center, 7–11 p.m.

For more information about SLCC’s Latinx Heritage Celebration, visit slcc.edu/diversity.