Hispanic Heritage Month: What it means to students

The United States recognizes the success, culture and history of Hispanic Americans through Hispanic Heritage Month, which celebrates the positive influence and contributions Hispanic Americans have had in the United States.

Hispanic Heritage Month, which ended Oct. 15, symbolizes the independence days in Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador. The celebration was initially established to recognize the anniversary of the Cry of Dolores — the ringing of a church bell that triggered the Mexican War of Independence.

Students at Salt Lake Community College shared their thoughts on what the month means to them.

Esmeralda Serrato, a nursing major, said she embraces her culture and it symbolizes love, hard-work, and unity.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a month to feel proud of all the achievements that many parents accomplished, having to leave their country to give their child a better life,” Serrato said.

Serrato said she enjoys going to the events held at SLCC to show full support for her culture.

“It’s a month that could be talked about our ancestors and what they did for us that brought us to where we are and because of them we should keep the traditions going,” she said.

The month explored the Latinx and Hispanic culture, which gave the opportunity for others to learn about it and for those who have Hispanic backgrounds that have never been taught the culture.

“Both my parents are from Mexico, and growing up I’ve never understood my roots,” said Daniel Espinoza, a social science major. “It’s good having a month where we celebrate the Hispanic culture and traditions, which gives an opportunity for people like me and others that have never known about this culture to learn and experience it.”

Ezpinoza said this year marked his first time celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and noted it’s because he wants to know more about the Latinx community and its history.

SLCC held events at its campuses to commemorate the month, which included cultural dances, presentations on the Aztec language, exploring the Chicano community and celebrating Latinx poetry.

Visit the SLCC calendar for upcoming cultural events.