Salt Lake residents gather for 5th annual Harvey Milk vigil

On Monday, at the corner of 900 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City, residents gathered for the fifth annual vigil and remembrance for Harvey Milk, the first openly gay politician to be elected to public office in California.

This year marks 45 years since Milk was assassinated in 1978. Speakers at Monday’s event reaffirmed support for all marginalized groups and gave their call to action to follow in the vision of what Milk stood for.

“We are in this world to lead with peace, love, and education,” said Amanda Darrow, executive director of the non-profit organization IncludEd United.

Anthony J. Nocella, assistant professor of criminal justice at Salt Lake Community College, urged the crowd to connect with individuals who will lead them to more advocacy.



“There [are] different ways to get involved in social change,” Nocella said.

Rae Duckworth, a SLCC student and operating chair for Black Lives Matter Utah, said showing up to the vigil serves as a reminder that, while Milk was a significant historical figure who enacted legislative change, it’s important to acknowledge that the fight continues.

Duckworth shared her favorite piece of advice: “Every action you take is a protest within itself,” words that relay the idea that each individual action is a step towards a larger goal.

Duckworth also provided a list of organizations that she said people should consider exploring, such as Black Lives Matter Utah, Salt Lake Legal Defender Association, Wasatch Tenants United and O.U.R. (Our Unsheltered Relatives).

Salt Lake City Councilman Alejandro Puy urged those at the vigil to become engaged in their communities. “It is your chance when you show up and testify to make your voice heard and change things,” Puy said.

The vigil ended with a moment of silence and another call to action from Nocella.