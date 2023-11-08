SLCC’s 2023 security report at a glance

In compliance with Utah and federal law, Salt Lake Community College releases an annual public report that details public safety efforts as well as statistics about crimes committed on or near SLCC campuses during the prior year.

2023 report

SLCC released their 2023 report on Sept. 28, covering crime statistics from 2022 and dating back to 2020 for comparison. Each report includes numbers as defined and categorized by the Clery Act:

Criminal offenses, including homicide, sexual assault, robbery, burglary, and theft;

Hate crimes;

Violence Against Women Act (VAMA) offenses, including domestic and dating violence and stalking;

Arrests and referrals for disciplinary action for liquor, drug and weapons violations.

Out of all SLCC campuses, the Taylorsville Redwood Campus experienced the highest number of reported crimes in 2022, with 28 total documented offenses: 20 incidents of larceny theft, one robbery, two hate crimes, three VAWA offenses and two drug violations resulting in arrest.

20 offenses occurred on South City Campus, the second-highest total, with six incidents of larceny theft, two cases of arson, one motor vehicle theft, and 11 drug violations resulting in arrest.

Comparison to previous reports

Across the report, Taylorsville Redwood, South City, Jordan and Miller campuses each saw a slight increase in the total number of reported Clery criminal offenses (one apiece) in 2022, when compared to 2021. Two incidents of larceny theft occurred at the Westpointe Center in 2022, the first time an on-campus crime has been reported at that location since 2018.

Among other offenses from 2020–2022, five hate crimes were reported across all campuses, compared to zero from 2017–2019. 27 drug, liquor and weapons law violations occurred between 2020–2022, compared to 23 from 2017–2019.

Statistics and background

In 2003, SLCC began contracting with Utah’s Department of Public Safety to maintain security on its campuses. Utah Highway Patrol vehicles can be spotted patrolling the parking lots, and UHP troopers can be seen performing foot patrols around campuses.

In conjunction with the Utah Department of Public Safety contract, SLCC also employs its own campus safety officers. They patrol campuses from 5 p.m.–2 a.m.

SLCC also utilizes and maintains its own emergency-alert and timely-alert warning system. Timely-alert warnings are sent out via email to students and detail specific Clery Act violations, including the timing, relevance and nature of the crime.

The SLCC emergency-alert system is an opt-out service. Alerts get sent to all students and employees via landline, text message and email, providing details about crimes as well as emergency preparedness instructions on evacuation, shelter-in-place, secure-in-place and atmospheric contamination.

For more information about these two alert systems or other safety services, procedures and forms, visit the SLCC Public Safety webpage.