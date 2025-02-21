How students can utilize campus safety services

Salt Lake Community College students can increase their safety on and off campus by utilizing the services and education offered by the Campus Safety Department.

“My best advice is to call us if you feel unsafe,” said Tiffany Blair, the campus safety supervisor for SLCC.

Blair went on to describe several situations that officers can assist with, such as “when walking in dark areas, around someone you do or do not know; [if you] need a vehicle jumpstart, have been in an accident on campus, see unlawful or uncomfortable activity, need simple first aid, or have locked keys in your vehicle.”

“Your call will be dispatched to the correct officer to assist you,” she said.

Fourteen Utah Highway Patrol troopers and nine campus security officers backed by local police are responsible for patrolling and responding to reported calls at SLCC. All law enforcement agencies, including local police, share a 24-hour dispatch number: 801-957-3800, or simply 3800 if students are dialing from a campus phone.

Campus Security Director Andy Campbell recommended students put the number into their phones. Campbell also detailed how his department is working on an application that will give students access to numbers and services.

With 48,000 students spread over the valley on nine campuses varying in size and shape, from a couple of rooms to the million-square-foot Taylorville grounds, security has their work cut out for them.

The Utah Division of Public Safety provides Utah Highway Patrol troopers serving on the Taylorsville, South City, Jordan, and Herriman campuses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Miller, Library Square, West Valley, Westpointe, and Airport campuses are patrolled by local police forces from Sandy City, West Valley City, or Salt Lake City.

Campus Security Officers, or CSOs, patrol Taylorsville, South City, Jordan, Miller, Herriman, Library Square, and West Valley between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. These officers make sure buildings and equipment are secure and deal with any physical hazards, as well as offer escorts for anyone who feels unsafe walking alone.

CSOs are uniformed but are not sworn peace officers. According to SLCC’s Crime Awareness and Campus Security report for 2024, “Their presence greatly enhances the safety of the College community on these campuses.”

The diverse sources of law enforcement officers are pulled together by a shared message.

“We want to educate more than enforce,” said Campbell. “We want to be about teaching, not punishing. We want our faculty, staff, and students to feel safe.”

Campbell encouraged students to read the yearly safety report. As the report states, students are encouraged to stay safe and report suspicious activity to build support and cooperation, “to ensure the continued ability to work and pursue knowledge in a safe and secure environment.”

Trooper T. Williams with the Utah Highway Patrol recalled a situation where a student bought fraudulent video game software on campus. Because the student reported the incident, UHP tracked down the seller, and the student was reimbursed for the illegal sale.

“We’re here to resolve issues,” said UHP Lt. Steve Winward, who oversees the troopers on campus. He advised that if there is one thing he would like students to know, it is to never hesitate to call them for help.

Trooper Williams understands some of the reasons students might be reluctant to call law enforcement. He pointed out SLCC is the most diverse college in the state with students coming from many places, backgrounds, and even different countries with a corresponding variety of attitudes toward police.

“Generally speaking, in most situations I think it is safe to reach out to the police,” said Spencer Harmon, a first-year student in animation. “If someone were having a bad day, I might try to talk to them myself, but if they threatened violence I would reach out to the police.”

For first-year film student Jack Huckaby, it depends on the situation.

“I don’t know if I would call [the police]. I don’t know what they would do — if it would escalate or anything like that,” Huckaby said.

Trooper Williams, who speaks Portuguese, said other troopers speak Korean or Spanish. He believes the diversity on the force helps UHP respond better to diversity on campus.

“We are here to serve,” Williams said, “not to bust your chops.”