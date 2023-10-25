Fashion Institute open house presents an array of style, fashion

On Oct. 12, Salt Lake Community College students, faculty and staff gathered at the Fashion Institute’s new location at the South City Campus for an open house event, commemorating the program’s move from Library Square.

Among those in attendance was SLCC President Deneece Huftalin, who told the audience that she’s proud of the institute, calling it “a remarkable program and a hidden gem in Utah.” Huftalin then pointed to the Vitrine of Fame, a new glass showcase at the institute that displays the work and achievements of alumni.

“They wouldn’t have been able to do that without the amazing faculty and staff,” she said.

Huftalin thanked the architects, facilities staff and faculty members who were involved in establishing the institute’s new home. She also complimented the staff and students who had to pack up and move.

Guests at the open house strolled from room to room – each space filled with sewing machines, sewing tables and dress forms – learning about the craft and getting answers to trivia questions, which guests scribbled on their trivia cards. Once completed, the cards were entered in a raffle, where five fashion books and a pair of ear buds served as prizes.

Specialized hats, shoes and clothing items were arranged in glass displays alongside bits of trendy memorabilia from the last 75 years, keeping with the college’s three-quarter milestone.

Also on display were vinyl record albums from bands like The Beatles, Elton John and the Beach Boys. More nostalgic items filled the glass cases such as 1980s-era aerobic leotards, scrunchies and CDs; roller skates and skateboards from the 1970s; and sunglasses and swimsuits dating back to the 1960s.

Visitors were encouraged to write down their reflections on the open house in a book, which will be kept as a commemorative piece of the event.