Fashion Institute to have open house and raffle on Oct. 12

Following a finalized relocation from Library Square in July, Salt Lake Community College’s Fashion Institute will officially celebrate its new home at the South City Campus by hosting an open house on Thursday, Oct. 12.

From 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., guests will be invited to visit various classrooms, participate in a raffle and hear a speech from SLCC President Deneece Huftalin. Mojdeh Sakaki, manager of the Fashion Institute, planned the event’s activities and coordinated the unique displays that visitors will be able to view.

Lining each side of the Fashion Institute’s hallway are four glass cabinets that, as of this week, will display 75 years of fashion as well as various works by SLCC alumni. One of the cabinets will be a permanent installation called the Vitrine of Fame — “vitrine” is French for “display case”.

The Vitrine of Fame will represent the alumni that have continued in fashion design beyond their time at SLCC and since earned success in the industry. Next to the work of each designer will be their picture, a short bio and their business card. Additionally, one of the display shelves will soon be dedicated to those individuals who were instrumental in SLCC’s fashion program.

“I don’t want people to forget [them],” Sakaki said. “They gave their heart and soul into this program, and we are here because of them … because of their work, and I want to acknowledge that. This way, we will always remember them.”

During the open house, pictures of designers from the past 70 years will hang outside each classroom, and guests will be provided with trivia cards as they enter. Once inside, they will have the opportunity to learn about what goes on in each room and then fill out their trivia cards.

Completed cards will be entered into a raffle, with prizes that include earbuds and fashion books. According to Sakaki, the interactive raffle will seek to educate the public about the Fashion Institute as well as the history of fashion.

A guest book that visitors can sign will enshrine the event in college history.

“We will … have one of our fashion books [used as] a guest signing book that people can write notes [in] … and we [will] keep it as memorabilia for the college for years to come. Anyone that comes can sign it,” Sakaki said.

Open house invitees include the architects and builders of the new wing at the South City Campus, local fashion industry leaders, government officials and the wider SLCC community, including students, faculty and staff.