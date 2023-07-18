West Valley Center’s ‘Hop into College’ event returns July 28

Residents in West Valley and surrounding areas looking to learn more about Salt Lake Community College can do so July 28 during the second annual “Hop into College” event, an occasion tailored, but not limited to, the Latinx community.

The public event, free and open to family members, runs from 6–9 p.m. at the West Valley Center, 3460 S. 5600 West. A selection of school groups will be present to offer information about resources available at SLCC, and community lowriders and bikes will adorn the center, competing for trophies and prizes.

“Lowrider culture has taught us about pride, family and community,” co-wrote the SLCC West Valley and Dream centers in an Instagram post about the event. “And we want to continue to cultivate meaningful relationships with the community as your community college.”

The post goes on to say that, like last year’s “Hop into College,” those who decide to register for classes during the event will see their admission fees waived.

Attendees can also expect live music and free food from local businesses El Taco Rapido, DaKine Grindz, El Tropico and Wiki-Licious West Valley. My Kids’ Entertainment will do face-painting, and event organizers will raffle off prizes, too.

The SLCC Dream Center, which helps undocumented students and members of mixed-status families access and navigate the college, is a regular organizer and collaborator of events at West Valley Center, the site of their office.

To keep up with future events from SLCC West Valley and Dream centers, follow both groups on Instagram: @slcc_wvc and @slccdreamcenter.