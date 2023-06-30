SLCC to celebrate Muslim Heritage Month for first time; 4 events set

Starting next week, Salt Lake Community College will commemorate Utah’s recognition of Muslim Heritage Month with four events spread throughout July — marking the first time the school has ever done so.

The opening ceremony, set for July 6, will kick off the month’s events. Speakers at the ceremony will include Dr. Brett Perozzi, vice president for student affairs, and Dr. Kamal Bewar, interim director of STEM learning. They plan to discuss the significance of Muslim Heritage Month and reflect on the cultural needs of Muslims.

“We hope the opening ceremony will be an advocate moment for our students, faculty and staff to initiate [the needs of SLCC’s Muslim community],” Bewar said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the opening ceremony and the subsequent three events, all of which will take place at the Taylorsville Redwood campus. Event details are as follows:

Opening ceremony

When: Thursday, July 6, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Event Center

Five Pillars of Islam

When: Thursday, July 13, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Event Center

Hijab Forum

When: Wednesday, July 19, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Oak Room

Closing ceremony

When: Thursday, July 27, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Event Center

Bewar said the closing ceremony will serve as an opportunity to receive feedback from participants.

“We’ll talk about and re-visit what we have learned from the last three events,” Bewar said. “As an effort, this is a testament for how we care about equity, diversity and inclusion. We want to make sure that [Muslims] feel like they belong within SLCC.”

For more information about Muslim Heritage Month at SLCC, visit slcc.edu/diversity.