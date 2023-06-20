SLCC student promotes ‘Indigenous excellence’ through community radio

Casually dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans, Valene Peratrovich begins her Sunday mornings in the Salt Lake City studio of community radio station KRCL-FM 90.9 with an on-air land acknowledgement.

“We honor the original ancestors of this land and also offer respect to our other tribal member communities, and we acknowledge the history to cultivate respect for and advocate with our Indigenous communities still connected to this land,” says Peratrovich, who is known to listeners as “Valene MC.”

The acknowledgment kicks off each edition of “Living the Circle of Life,” a weekly morning show that runs every Sunday morning, 7–10 a.m., on KRCL radio. Peratrovich herself is at the mic every other week in an alternating host position shared with her colleague at the station, Dave John.

Peratrovich likes to focus on music, a long-time passion of hers. The music she queues up often highlights “non-traditional” elements of Native culture, preferring to expose her audience to “Indigenous excellence” in the contemporary sphere rather than focusing on the past. Ya Tseen, a Tlingit musician, is a current favorite of Peratrovich.

Originally from Alaska, Peratrovich’s Indigenous ancestry comes from three separate tribes. She has lived all over the western coast of the United States and now holds many titles, including radio host, KRCL production assistant, Native outreach coordinator and current Salt Lake Community College student – all on top of being a mother of two.

Ask her how she’s done it all, and she’ll likely point to her Indigenous ancestry and genuine love of music.

Healing family trauma

Growing up in Anchorage, Peratrovich was heavily influenced by her family’s Native history.

Her grandparents were Native boarding school students who experienced abuse at the hands of the teachers, nuns and missionaries who ran the schools. The forced removal of native children from their homes in the late 1800s and early 1900s in Alaska started a cycle of generational trauma that trickled down Peratrovich’s family tree.

In Peratrovich’s eyes, it ends with her.

Peratrovich was originally on a pre-medicine track during her undergrad at Oregon State University, but she switched to family sciences, she said, in order to learn more about herself and break the cycle of abuse she personally experienced.

“It sounds funny, but almost in an academic sense, I was learning how to be a parent,” Peratrovich said. “Part of breaking that cycle was healing myself, which is partially why college took [16 years] for me.”

As Peratrovich likes to say, she took the “scenic route through college.” While working in a lab as part of her bachelor’s at Oregon State, she and those around her were reminded of her gift of gab, which she remembers being chastised for as far back as elementary school.

“I’ve always loved to talk to people and ask questions,” Peratrovich said. “I found that even when I worked in the lab, I’d get my work done, but I loved to talk and socialize … so I knew that [the lab work] wasn’t something I wanted to do forever.”

Peratrovich did eventually leave the lab behind in 2010, with her husband also leaving the military around this time. Four years later, the couple had an opportunity to make a major life change. They had their first child, and together, the family decided to move to Salt Lake City.

‘180-degree’ change

Once in Salt Lake City, Peratrovich continued to work on her bachelor’s online, finishing it remotely in 2016. However, she wasn’t happy with the odd-end jobs she was working and yearned for five whole years to find a new direction.

It was in 2021 that Peratrovich enrolled at SLCC as a radio and TV production major, and almost immediately, she found the college’s classes to be a better fit.

“I went to school at a big university in huge lecture rooms,” Peratrovich said. “At SLCC, people are there because they actually do want to teach, not just because they’re being funded by research.”

In her first semester at SLCC, Peratrovich wrote a Native-focused article about the use of Indigenous mascots in sports that, through the nonprofit Amplify Utah, was published in The Salt Lake Tribune in October 2021. The story’s subject matter grabbed the attention of Lara Jones, executive producer of “RadioACTive,” KRCL’s weekday activism show.

Jones invited Peratrovich to host a show on Thanksgiving Day, which came to be called “Exploring the Truths of Thanksgiving” and explored Native views of the holiday in a roundtable format.

“I finally got a chance to talk about Natives the way I want to talk about Natives,” Peratrovich explained. “It was sharing what Thanksgiving means, or non-Thanksgiving, and Indigenizing and telling truths about what Thanksgiving is from different perspectives of people from different native nations.”

A continuing media journey

Peratrovich’s Thanksgiving show solidified her switch from family sciences to media storytelling.

Now, as production assistant to Jones and co-host of “Living the Circle of Life,” Peratrovich’s gift for gab and Native history influences a type of storytelling that is meant to entertain and inform – topped with her passion for music.

“Music is how I tell people I love them,” she said with a smile. “So, I just decided, ‘I’m going to try this.’”

In only one year, Peratrovich received her associate in radio and TV production from SLCC. While in the program, she realized that she also loves being behind the camera, so she’s now pursuing another associate degree from the school in film production.

Looking forward, “Valene MC” hopes to keep expressing her diverse history and shed light on contemporary Native culture through media involvement, saying that she feels public, independent radio is the perfect platform to do so.

“I want to create this vision [of Native culture] where it’s just so normal,” Peratrovich said.