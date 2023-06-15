Photos: Trixie Mattel, Icona Pop headline Loud and Queer concert

By
-
0
Trixie Mattel strikes a pose while wearing a black dress and boa
Trixie Mattel takes the stage at the Utah Pride Festival’s Loud and Queer concert at Washington Square on June 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Jess Gruneisen, courtesy of Utah Pride Center)

On June 2, Utahns gathered at Washington Square to kick off the state’s 33rd annual Pride Festival celebration. World-renowned drag queen Trixie Mattel and Swedish music duo Icona Pop headlined the concert, titled “Loud and Queer.”

The show ran from 8 p.m. to midnight, with Whitney Rose of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and local drag queen Gia Bianca Stephens acting as the hosts. The lineup began with DJ sets from Raffa Mafra and Anabel Englund, followed by Icona Pop with their special guest, Ultra Naté. Rose then introduced Trixie Mattel for the final DJ set.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here