Photos: Trixie Mattel, Icona Pop headline Loud and Queer concert

On June 2, Utahns gathered at Washington Square to kick off the state’s 33rd annual Pride Festival celebration. World-renowned drag queen Trixie Mattel and Swedish music duo Icona Pop headlined the concert, titled “Loud and Queer.”

The show ran from 8 p.m. to midnight, with Whitney Rose of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and local drag queen Gia Bianca Stephens acting as the hosts. The lineup began with DJ sets from Raffa Mafra and Anabel Englund, followed by Icona Pop with their special guest, Ultra Naté. Rose then introduced Trixie Mattel for the final DJ set.