Juneteenth arrives this Monday. Here are some upcoming celebrations open to all.

With Juneteenth less than one week away, Salt Lake Community College and other organizations around the valley are preparing celebrations to mark the occasion.

The holiday, celebrated annually on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday, and last year, Utah lawmakers passed a similar bill, making Juneteenth a state holiday as well.

On Tuesday, the college’s Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs and Black Student Union will hold a free Juneteenth music festival from 6–9 p.m. at the Alder Amphitheater in Taylorsville. In addition to performances, eventgoers can expect a medley of entertainment and food vendors.

Happening elsewhere this weekend, Millcreek Common is holding its first celebration of the holiday on Sunday from 4–10 p.m. Their event will feature a spoken word contest, fashion runway show, free skating on the common, and performances from local artists.

Salt Lake City’s Gateway is also marking the calendar date, precisely on Monday, with its Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration and Black Owned Business Exposition. Tickets are free for this all-day event, which runs from 10 a.m.–10 p.m.