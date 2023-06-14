Juneteenth arrives this Monday. Here are some upcoming celebrations open to all.

By
-
0
Adults and children dancing in a courtyard
Ubuntu dancers perform during the Millcreek Common children’s Juneteenth event on June 10. The venue is one of several local organizations hosting festivities for the recently-established holiday. (Photo by the infinity machine, courtesy of Millcreek Common)

With Juneteenth less than one week away, Salt Lake Community College and other organizations around the valley are preparing celebrations to mark the occasion.

The holiday, celebrated annually on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday, and last year, Utah lawmakers passed a similar bill, making Juneteenth a state holiday as well.

On Tuesday, the college’s Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs and Black Student Union will hold a free Juneteenth music festival from 6–9 p.m. at the Alder Amphitheater in Taylorsville. In addition to performances, eventgoers can expect a medley of entertainment and food vendors.

Happening elsewhere this weekend, Millcreek Common is holding its first celebration of the holiday on Sunday from 4–10 p.m. Their event will feature a spoken word contest, fashion runway show, free skating on the common, and performances from local artists.

Salt Lake City’s Gateway is also marking the calendar date, precisely on Monday, with its Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration and Black Owned Business Exposition. Tickets are free for this all-day event, which runs from 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Woman, seated at table, helping children paint pots
Millcreek Common hosts a pot painting activity during its children’s Juneteenth celebration on June 10. Juneteenth is a state and federal holiday that commemoraes the end of slavery in the United States. (Photo by the infinity machine, courtesy of Millcreek Common)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here