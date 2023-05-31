Monthlong series of Pride events returns to SLCC

In celebration of Pride Month, Salt Lake Community College’s Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center (GSSRC) has planned a diverse schedule of free events that spans the entirety of June.

Starting on Thursday, the activities provided not only celebrate Pride, but also seek to educate and bolster inclusion and recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Third Annual Write it OUT! Writing Contest

For the third year in a row, SLCC’s Student Writing and Reading Center has teamed up with the GSSRC to bring a weekly writing contest. All LGBTQIA+ students, staff and faculty are invited to submit short pieces to a new prompt each week of June, with four prompts total. However, even those who don’t “win” one of the weekly contests will be published in a cumulative eBook and physical book. Beginning on June 5, each contest lasts four days, after which each week’s winner will be announced.

Prompt 1: Monday, June 5 – Friday, June 9

Prompt 2: Monday, June 12 – Friday, June 16

Prompt 3: Monday, June 19 – Friday, June 23

Prompt 4: Monday, June 26 – Friday, June 30

Follow @slccgssrc and @slccswrc for more information.

State of the College

Set up to be a Zoom meeting on June 1, GSSRC organizers invite anyone at the college to share their thoughts on what being queer is like at SLCC. The meeting also plans to examine what the college is doing well in supporting its LGBTQIA+ community and will work to identify areas of improvement.

When: Thursday, June 1, 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: On Zoom; meeting information is available through the GSSRC.

SLCC at the Pride Parade

SLCC is inviting all of its community members – students, staff and faculty – to join the college in their section of the Utah Pride Parade on Sunday, June 4. The parade marches through downtown Salt Lake City from 9:30 a.m. to noon. SLCC Institutional Advancement, Queer Employee Association, and the GSSRC have coordinated the college’s involvement in the parade.

When: Sunday, June 4, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Meet at 200 W. 200 S. in Salt Lake City

Additional Details: Visit the Eventbrite page to register for the march with SLCC or for more information.

LGBTQ+ Awareness Training

The GSSRC is hosting a two-part, virtual learning module that “looks at the basics of the LGBTQ+ experience in community.” Some of the topics to be examined include power and privilege, queer history, allyship and more. The meetings will take place over two Zoom meetings, one in early June and another towards the end of the month.

Tuesday, June 6, 3-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 3-4:30 p.m.

Zoom meeting information is available through the GSSRC.

Movie Night: The Matrix

Lilly and Lana Wachowski were not publicly out as trans when they made the Matrix trilogy, even though the story told by the films is an allegory for the trans struggle, according to Lilly Wachowski. The sister filmmakers are now trans women who use their platform to advocate for transgender youth. The GSSRC is hosting a screening of their first film, “The Matrix,” at South City Campus, with a discussion of trans themes to follow.

When: Thursday, June 8, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Screening Room (1-106A) at the South City Campus

Ticket Required: No

Makeover Monday with Terrell Benally

Indigenous (Dine) makeup artist Terrell Benally (aka Terrell2Spirit) will lead a Pride-themed makeover “clinic” along with visiting makeup artists from the nearby Paul Mitchell School in SLC. Event organizers will provide complimentary makeup kits for the first 30 attendees to arrive. The American Indian Student Leadership Club, Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs (ODMA), and GSSRC collaborated to put on this event.

When: Monday, June 12, 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: The new ODMA offices (STC 101) in the Student Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus

They Will Never Understand Me: Building A Stronger Undocu&Queer Community

Latino Behavioral Health Services and UNIDXS, a nonprofit that examines the intersectionality of immigration issues and queer identity, have partnered with the college’s Dream Center, ODMA and GSSRC to bring the last of a series of narratives on the undocumented community. The lecture/workshop will explain how to “embrace the beauty and recognize the struggle” of those who exist or are affected by the intersection of immigration status and sexual orientation.

When: Thursday, June 15, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: SLCC West Valley Center

Crafternoon in the GSSRC

In an afternoon of craft-making, all are welcome to create beaded Pride flags to hang up at home, and “boondoggle” keychains to decorate their backpacks or car keys. The GSSRC will supply the craft materials at no cost.

When: Tuesday, June 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: GSSRC office (SCM 1-140) at the South City Campus

Fourth Annual Pride Picnic and Transgender Justice and Liberation Courtyard Ribbon Cutting

Accompanying the fourth annual Pride Picnic will be a ribbon-cutting to unveil the new Transgender Justice and Liberation Courtyard at SLCC’s South City Campus. The afternoon will consist of food, games and a celebration of the newly named outdoor space near the cafe.

When: Thursday, June 22, 4-6 p.m.

Where: SLCC Student Forum at the South City Campus

Trans Sports Ball Day

Be careful of flying frisbees at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus Soccer Field on the evening of Monday, June 26. LGBTQIA+ community members, and anyone else who wants to join, will counter the prejudice against their involvement in team sports with pickup games and general zest. The GSSRC and Stonewall Sports collaborated to put on this event.

When: Monday, June 26, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Taylorsville Redwood Campus Soccer Field (behind the Lifetime Activities Center)

For more information on any of the SLCC Pride Month events, visit slcc.edu/gssrc or follow the center on Instagram.