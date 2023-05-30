Here’s the event lineup for this year’s Pride Week

LGBT Pride Month begins this week, which means that the Utah Pride Center is once again presenting its annual Pride Festival. The nonprofit has organized a week of events and celebrations, spanning from May 31 to June 4, to take place in Salt Lake City.

While some events require attendees to purchase tickets, all proceeds go towards the “affirming and life-supporting” services that the center provides year-round. They include mental health services, suicide prevention services, support groups, training and education on LGBTQIA+ topics, and annual events in addition to the Pride Festival.

Interfaith Worship Service

Bishop Karen Oliveto, the first openly lesbian Bishop in the Methodist-Christian denomination, is set to speak at the week’s first event, which will be complete with “glitter blessings.” This opening event of Utah Pride is presented by the Utah Pride Coalition Interfaith Service and is welcome to all and free to attend.

When: Wednesday, May 31, 7-9 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 E., Salt Lake City

Ticket required: No

Utah Pride Live!

According to the Utah Pride Center website, Utah Pride Live! will be a Hollywood-esque night of “entertainment and glamour” featuring high-caliber performers, including nationally known, New York-based drag queen Monet X Change, who was a contestant on the tenth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

When: Thursday, June 1, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Hilton SLC Center, 255 W. Temple St., Salt Lake City

Ticket required: Yes; tickets can be purchased through the event page.

Base ticket price: $250; all proceeds go to Utah Pride Center.

Additional details: Ages 21 and up

Pride Pep Rally Kick Off and March

This year’s Pride Pep Rally and March heralds the slogan, “Unapologetic.” Attendees will meet at the steps of the Utah State Capitol for the “kick-off” and then make their way to the new Utah Pride Festival grounds at Washington Square. Featured speakers to include queer activists and artists.

When: Friday, June 2, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Meet at Utah State Capitol, 350 State St., Salt Lake City

Ticket required: No

Loud and Queer Concert

Described on the Utah Pride Center website as a “…magical evening of music and merriment,” the Loud and Queer Concert will take place at Washington Square following the pep rally and march. The music lineup starts at 8 p.m. and features Raffa Matra, Anabel Englund, Icona Pop and ends with a DJ set by Trixie Mattel.

When: Friday, June 2, 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Washington Square, 450 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City

Ticket required: Yes

Ticket price: $30

Youth Pride

An opportunity for young LGBTQIA+ community members and allies to gather and celebrate their “beautifully queer futures,” Youth Pride is open to ages 14-20 and consists of music, drag artists, an animal show, DJ sets and a myriad of other activities on the Utah Pride Festival grounds. Tickets for Youth Pride are accepted at the festival for the rest of the day, after the conclusion of the teenage event.

When: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Washington Square, 450 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City

Ticket required: Yes; tickets can be purchased through the event page.

Drag Brunch

Five drag artist-celebrity impersonators who tour internationally will perform at two brunch-hour showings at The Exchange on Saturday. Attendees will see these talented drag queens perform rehearsed impersonations of such famed people as Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Prince, Aretha Franklin and more. Both shows are already sold out, but interested parties can still attend by purchasing the Utah Pride Total Experience Pass.

When: Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: The Exchange, 32 Exchange Pl., Salt Lake City

Tickets: Sold out; entry only with Utah Pride Total Experience Pass.

Pride Fest Saturday

The first of two gathered festivities will take place at the Utah Pride Festival grounds following Youth Pride on Saturday. Attendees can expect a day of music, vendors, food trucks, adult beverages and a myriad of other activities. Over 15 artists are slotted for the event’s two stages.

When: Saturday, June 3, 1 p.m. to midnight

Where: Washington Square, 450 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City

Ticket required: Yes; tickets can be purchased through the event page.

Pride Parade

The 33rd annual Utah Pride Parade will take place in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday. Attendance is free and anyone is welcome to march.

When: Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Starting line is the intersection of 100 S. and West Temple; finish line is at 700 S. and 200 E.

Ticket required: No, but grandstand seats are available with the Utah Pride Total Experience Pass.

Pride Fest Sunday

Like the fest on Saturday, Sunday will be another day of music, food, vendors and activities at the festival’s grounds, with another full schedule of performers spanning the two stages.

When: Sunday, June 4, noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Washington Square, 450 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City

Ticket required: Yes; tickets can be purchased through the event page.

For more information on the Utah Pride Festival and ticket levels and prices, visit utahpride.org.