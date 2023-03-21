How SLCC students can best prepare for graduation day

Graduation is closer than it seems for students graduating this spring or summer.

With commencement just over a month away, the Salt Lake Community College graduation office offers resources and tips for students preparing to soon receive their diplomas.

Students should apply for graduation the semester before they plan to graduate but they have until April 27, 2023, to apply for spring graduation. The graduation application can be found on the SLCC website under “Graduation,” or by visiting SLCC’s webpage. Once SLCC approves the application, students can prepare for the commencement ceremony, set for May 4 at the Maverik Center at 9:30 a.m., with doors opening for friends and family one hour before.

Cory Robinson, a SLCC graduation specialist, recommends that students regularly check their grades and keep in contact with their academic advisors.

“Never sit in uncertainty … don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Robinson said.

If during the application process a student’s program is not listed, they can apply in person at the office of academic records, located at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

If a student enrolled in a degree does not apply for graduation, they will be awarded their certificate automatically at the end of the semester in which they complete all requirements. The college will also update students’ records to include the degree on their transcripts.

SLCC graduation specialist Josh Pratt, however, encourages students to attend the commencement ceremony both for themselves and for the people who have supported them throughout their journey.

“[Graduation] is a celebration of you and your accomplishments,” Pratt said.

Students can purchase caps, gowns, tassels and chords in person at the graduation fair on March 21 and 22 at the bookstore on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. An online option for these purchases is available until April 21.

Marilee Dunn, SLCC’s special events director, said grad fair will be a “party” this year – featuring cap decoration, a booth that will take slow-motion videos of students to be shown at commencement, and stands with information on what to do and where to go during the ceremony.

“It is the most fun day,” Dunn said about commencement. “As someone who didn’t go to their graduation, it would be a regret [to miss out].”