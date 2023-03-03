Students tackle Radio SLCC, your unheard student source

A new semester means a new set of fresh voices in Salt Lake Community College’s radio production and performance course, labeled COMM 1560.

The class gives students experience becoming on-air DJs in a state-of-the-art studio on the South City Campus. The station, called Radio SLCC, focuses on keeping students informed about upcoming events at all the campuses around the valley and playing the latest chart-topping hits.

Many students look forward to their first shift — some are anxious, and others are ready to start the show.

Jayden Bradley, an education major, registered for this semester’s class and hosts a show each Friday morning from 8-9 a.m. Bradley said he spends one to two hours researching for his radio show before going into the studio.

“While I’m here, I have an hour to practice, usually just speak out loud, and then I can go along with it,” he said.

While journalism and digital media majors and those in the video and radio production program know about the radio station, students in the halls of the South City Campus seemed unaware that there’s a radio station geared toward them and the greater SLCC community.

Bradley messages both sides of his family to get the word out about his show.

“[I’ll say], ‘Here’s the website,’” Bradley said. “‘Here’s the time I’m going live; go ahead and listen.’ Usually, when I end, I’ll get feedback from my family members.”

Zac Hodge, program manager at the Student Media Center, said there’s a reason for keeping the awareness of Radio SLCC only among the students in the communication program.

“It’s mainly a lab where students can practice what they’ve learned in class,” he said, adding that the station needs to stay below 200 listeners at any given time to avoid paying for a Broadcast Music Inc. License.

That license, according to Sound-Machine.com, can cost between $250 to $400 per year and may reach up to $2,000 depending on the size and location of the licensee.

According to the syllabus, radio production and performance teaches students how to make radio commercials, produce news segments, and offers lectures on how different departments of a radio station come together to keep it operating.

The class fulfills general education credits in communication and is available in the fall and spring semesters.