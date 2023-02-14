Photos: SLCCSA Casino Night

Bruins tested their luck last week for Salt Lake Community College’s casino night.

The event, hosted by the SLCC Student Association, took place Feb. 9 at the Jordan Campus. Festivities included pizza, casino games – blackjack, roulette and craps – and live music performed by Tigriss, a band comprised of SLCC students.

With more than 400 in attendance over three hours, according to event organizer Lani Pati, the casino night proved to be a popular occasion.

“It was awesome to see students bring their families and friends,” Pati said. “We know that when students are feeling a sense of belonging, they are more comfortable to invite their folks, and that’s what we saw at casino night.”

The event tapped West Valley-based Casino Parties of Utah for the table games. Attendees started their night with 300 chips and could then trade in their winnings for raffle tickets, which entered a drawing for Apple Airpods.

With a break due to the pandemic in 2021, this year marked the fourth time SLCCSA has held a casino night since 2019.

“As long as our students and their families and friends are having a blast at casino night, we’ll continue to bring it back,” Pati said.