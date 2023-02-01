Photos: Spring 2023 Mega Fair

Last week, the Spring 2023 Mega Fair welcomed new and returning students with back-to-school introductions.

During the fair – organized each spring and fall semester by the Orientation and Student Success (OSS) office – students can speak directly with people who head or hold membership in various groups across the college. They include clubs, student associations, resource offices and community partners.

“The Mega Fair gives students an opportunity to meet campus resources, join a club and interact with SLCC’s community partners,” said Hannah Terry, a coordinator for the OSS office who was responsible for organizing this spring’s fair.

Like past semesters, the fair visited the Jordan, South City and Taylorsville Redwood campuses each across three days. Groups set up tables with informational material, and some hosted games and activities.

Students can learn more about clubs and organizations at the college by visiting slcc.campusgroups.com.