Sundance returns to Grand Theatre after COVID hiatus

After three years of COVID interruption, the Sundance Film Festival has returned to Salt Lake Community College’s Grand Theatre with in-person shows.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, the Grand had been screening Sundance films since 2015. Emily Walker, theatre manager for the Sundance Institute, expressed excitement to see the 1,100-seat theater as a venue again.

“[The Grand] is one of the nicest theaters in Salt Lake City,” Walker said during a film screening on Saturday.

Saturday’s screening, with seating nearly three-quarters full, showed a documentary titled “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” which looks at the life and career of American actress Brooke Shields. Director Lana Wilson appeared for a question-and-answer session following the film’s conclusion.

Due to the presence of SLCC classes throughout the week, the Grand will primarily show films in the evening. The schedule for the remainder of the festival at the theater is as follows:

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” — Thursday, Jan 26. at 6:15 p.m.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — Friday, Jan 27. at 6:15 p.m.

“Cat Person” — Friday, Jan 27. at 9:15 p.m.

“Drift” — Saturday, Jan 28. at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at festival.sundance.org/tickets.