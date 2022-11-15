Photos: 2022 Round Dance

On Friday, Nov. 11, Salt Lake Community College’s American Indian Student Leadership and the Utah Division of Indian Affairs organized a round dance at the Lifetime Activities Center, located on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.
The event, part of the college’s ongoing celebrations for Native American Heritage Month, was free and open to the public, and featured local community vendors who sold cultural artifacts and jewelry. View a photo gallery of the event below.
SLCC Round Dance - Nov. 11, 2022
